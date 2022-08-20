Kia teases Sonet X Line officially ahead of launch

The Sonet X Line would be the subsequent launch for Kia. The X Line model of Sonet will get the identical upgrades that Seltos X Line will get.

Kia India has formally launched the primary teaser of the Sonet X Line forward of its launch. The producer is already promoting an X Line variant of the Seltos which is a mid-size SUV whereas the Sonet is a compact SUV. Kia India first launched the Sonet again in September 2020 so the launch of the Sonet X Line may occur subsequent month because the mannequin’s second 12 months anniversary.

As seen within the teaser, the X Line of Sonet comes with ‘Xclusive Matte Graphite’ paint job, this is similar paint scheme that Kia is utilizing on Seltos X Line. There will likely be X Line badging, blacked-out components, tangerine accents and a bigger set of alloy wheels.There aren’t a number of vehicles in India which might be provided with a matte paint job from the manufacturing unit.



Sonet X Line will get a matte paint job. There will likely be no mechanical adjustments to the compact SUV. (Photo courtesy video posted on Youtube by Kia India)



The inside may now be completed in a shade of blue that Kia calls ‘Indigo Pera’, it does look extra premium than the usual Sonet. The identical color is getting used for the Seltos X Line. The Sonet X Line will likely be primarily based on the top-end variant of the Sonet so it is going to include all of the bells and whistles.

Once launched, the Sonet X Line would be the new top-of-the-line variant of Sonet. The present costs of Sonet begin at ₹7.49 lakhs (ex-showroom) and go as much as ₹13.79 lakhs (ex-showroom).

Currently, Kia can be providing an Anniversary Edition of the Sonet. It will get beauty upgrades resembling Tangerine accents on the grille, entrance skid plates, wheel caps, facet door garnish and the rear skid plate.

The Sonet is obtainable with three engine choices. There is a 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated engine, 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Kia Sonet competes towards Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

