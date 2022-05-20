Kia, with Rafa Nadal, launches new initiative to inspire next-gen tennis fans

Through the Kia Clubhouse initiative, Kia goals to develop an area for youngsters who could in any other case have been unable to entry the sport of tennis.

Kia Corporation and Rafa Nadal have partnered to launch Kia Clubhouse, a brand new initiative that goals to make tennis extra accessible to those who’re within the sport. The launch passed off in Paris the place 18 kids from the native group Fête le Mur and 6 kids from the grassroots tennis membership Gennevillois had been ferried in a fleet of Kia autos that additionally included the all-electric Kia EV6 SUV.

The kids got a welcome pack that included numerous tennis tools. The King of Clay, Rafa Nadal, gave a shock look to welcome these youngsters on board. Nadal who can be the model ambassador of the Kia international model mentioned the Rafa Nadal Foundation has performed a whole lot of work to help kids who want it essentially the most, and the organisation has additionally witnessed the affect tennis and sports activities have on kids’s schooling. “So, I’m actually blissful to associate with Kia on Kia Clubhouse to make tennis extra accessible to extra kids all over the world. I really hope this initiative will encourage others to do the identical, ” mentioned the 21-time Grand Slam champion.

(Also learn | Kia to have new factory in home base for latest Purpose-Built vehicles )

Senior Vice President and Head of Kia’s Global Brand and Customer Experience Division Artur Martins shared Kia, as a model, believes in empowering individuals. “Kia Clubhouse was developed to offer an area for youngsters who could in any other case have been unable to access the sport of tennis. Together with Rafa Nadal, we hope to encourage kids from all walks of life to get on the market and play,” added Martins.

(Also learn | Hyundai to build new factory in Georgia )

On the launch of the Kia Clubhouse initiative, the kids took half in quite a few actions that included a expertise and methods masterclass hosted by French freestyle participant Ben Simonet and a sequence of challenges given by tennis skilled, Alize Lim. The kids additionally participated in assessments and trials together with a pleasant match on the finish of the day adopted by an award ceremony. The Kia Clubhouse initiative will journey internationally beginning subsequent 12 months to main tennis-loving cities across the globe.

First Published Date: