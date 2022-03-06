Kiara Advani looks beautiful as she performs bridesmaid’s duties on sister Ishita’s wedding | PICS

Image Source : INSTA/KIARAADVANI Kiara Advani appears stunning as she performs bridesmaid’s duties on sister Ishita’s marriage ceremony | PICS

Highlights Kiara Advani’s sister Ishita Advani tied the knot with Karma Vivan on Saturday

Taking to her Insta Story, the actress posted footage by which she was seen carrying a lehenga

In one other image, Kiara will be seen placing ‘kaala teeka’ behind the brand new bride’s ear

Kiara Advani is understood not only for her movies but additionally for her social media exercise. The actress is kind of energetic on numerous platforms and leaves followers mesmerised along with her magnificence. Every from time to time, we see Kiara sharing footage and movies of herself leaving every and everybody flattered. Well, marriage ceremony bell rang in Advani’s home as her sister Ishita Advani tied the knot with Karma Vivan on Saturday. Taking to her Instagram Story, the ‘Shershaan’ actor posted footage by which she appears like the proper bridesmaid, wearing an orange-and-gold lehenga.

In one other image beaming with sisterly love, Kiara will be seen placing a dot of kohl behind the brand new bride’s ear, to guard her from any evil or adverse power. The bride wearing a conventional pink Sabyasachi lehenga for her special occasion, paired with green-and-gold bridal jewelry.

Kiara wrote, “Nazar na lage @ishitaadvani.”

Just a day again, she handled everybody with a reel of herself from throughout a pre-wedding operate dressed up in a scorching pink cutout costume with a thigh-high slit. Captioning the video, she wrote, “When you’re ready in time to get a reel in.”

See a few of her viral movies grooving to common Punjabi tracks.

On the work entrance, Kiara’s final challenge was ‘Shershaah’ with boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. Based on the lifetime of Captain Vikram Batra, the movie launched on Amazon Prime Video.

Next up, she has Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan, RC15 with Ram Charan, Karram Kurram, which is impressed by the lifetime of Lijjat Papad founder and Govinda Mera Naam with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.