Kia’s standout small SUV tested

This small SUV is filled with tools and has probably the greatest warranties out there making it a real rival to Australia’s favorite model.

Okia’s small SUV is likely one of the hottest automobiles in its class, however is it price your hard-earned? We discover out.

VALUE

The seven-tier Kia Seltos vary begins from $29,290 drive-away and climbs to $45,290 for the GT-Line examined right here.

It comes with a 1.6-litre turbo engine matched to a dual-clutch auto and all-wheel drive.

It’s costly for a compact SUV nevertheless it has an extended record of normal tools and the one non-compulsory further is status paint for $520.

Standard gear features a two-tone paint job – with a black roof – plus 18-inch alloy wheels and chrome highlights.

A ten.25-inch touchscreen is appropriate with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, whereas there’s a seven-inch digital readout in entrance of the driving force.

It’s the one variant within the vary to get a wi-fi gadget charger and an eight-speaker Bose stereo.

Kia covers its automobiles with a seven-year/limitless km guarantee. Seven years of capped worth servicing will value you $3214, which is on the costly facet, whereas intervals are quick at 12 months or 10,000km. Non-turbo variations are cheaper to service and have 15,000km intervals.

COMFORT

Leather appointed entrance seats are electronically adjustable, heated and ventilated, whereas a leather-wrapped and heated steering wheel is a pleasant contact.

There are soft-touch supplies on the sprint and doorways, however beneath eye degree the plastics are onerous and glossy. There are two USB factors within the entrance and one within the again, whereas airconditioning vents cowl each rows.

The Seltos is likely one of the greater compact SUVs, with a spacious cabin offering loads of leg and head room for back-seat passengers.

Well sorted suspension soaks up bumps and lumps of all sizes and exterior noise is generally stored at bay.

The boot is large at 433 litres and there’s a full-size spare underneath the ground, a rarity nowadays.

SAFETY

The Seltos will brake robotically if it detects a possible collision with a automotive, bicycle owner or pedestrian. It can even sound an alarm if it detects you wandering out of your lane and tug the steering wheel to direct you again into place should you don’t act.

Other aids embody blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert, which flashes if a automotive is approaching from the facet when you find yourself reversing out of the driveway.

DRIVING

The GT-Line’s turbo 4 makes a wholesome 130kW and 265Nm, 20kW and 85Nm greater than the usual 2.0-litre engine in cheaper variants.

Overtaking is a cinch, due to spectacular pulling energy delivered low within the rev vary.

The seven-speed dual-clutch auto works properly at pace, flicking via the gears to seek out the engine’s candy spot. At slower speeds there will be some hesitation, particularly at take off.

As with most SUVs there’s some lean via corners however the GT-Line does higher than most, displaying respectable physique management and poise on twisting sections of tarmac.

All paw grip provides to the enchantment and gives confidence in moist climate.

Kia claims gas use of seven.6L/100km, which is thirsty for a automotive this measurement. We skilled mid-8s throughout our take a look at in a mixture of driving circumstances. It wins again factors by solely requiring cheaper unleaded petrol.

VERDICT3.5/5

Safe, properly outfitted SUV with a spritely engine however costly for its measurement.

ALTERNATIVES

Mazda CX-30 G25 Touring SP AWD, from about $46,000 drive-away

Good wanting inside and outside, however has a shorter guarantee.

Mitsubishi ASX Exceed, $37,840 drive-away

Cheap to purchase and keep, with an extended guarantee, however an older design and obtainable solely in two-wheel drive.

MG ZS T Essence, $34,190 drive-away

Well outfitted with an unbeatable worth however not as sharp to drive.

KIA SELTOS GT-LINE VITALS

Price: $45,290 drive-away

Engine: 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol, 130Kw and 265Nm

Warranty/servicing: Seven years and limitless km, $3214 over seven years

Safety: 6 airbags, auto emergency braking, lane-keep help, blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert

Thirst: 7.6L/100km

Spare: Full-size alloy

Cargo: 433 litres