Kia’s Toyota Corolla rival tested

The South Korean model’s new small automobile is a stable performer at an inexpensive value, however some lacking options would possibly flip off consumers.

Kia’s small automobiles are now not the cut price buys they as soon as had been, however they’ve made huge developments previously few years to justify the value rise.

Here is the whole lot it’s essential know in regards to the Kia Cerato Sport.

VALUE

The days of a small-car cut price are quick disappearing. Less than 4 years in the past, you may choose up a brand new Kia Cerato auto for $19,990 drive-away. Now the get-in value is $27,490, albeit with extra know-how to offset the value rise. The Sport mannequin we examined is $29,490, or $30,990 if you happen to order the non-compulsory security pack. The $2000 premium over the bottom mannequin appears cheap, as the game has alloys as an alternative of metal wheels, nicer material trim and a much bigger 10.25-inch contact display that shows in-built satellite tv for pc navigation and digital radio. It lacks push-button begin, an digital parking brake and routinely folding facet mirrors. While the cheaper mannequin has wi-fi Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, you’ll must convey a wire for the Sport – unusual. Despite the identify, it has the identical suspension tune because the cheaper mannequin.

COMFORT

Supportive seats and sound ergonomics make it simple to discover a snug driving place within the Cerato. Rear leg room is above common and rear passengers are handled to rear air vents – a pleasant contact at this value level. There’s additionally a USB port for rear passengers to combat over, in addition to two within the entrance and a 12-volt plug. The boot is an inexpensive measurement, with helpful underfloor storage, though it struggles to swallow a golf bag and buggy with out dropping the rear seats. The Cerato’s suspension offers properly with smaller bumps and highway imperfections round city. It’s firmer than the rival Hyundai i30 and Toyota Corolla, however not jarring in any respect. Road noise is properly suppressed.

SAFETY

The Cerato has a decrease sticker value than many rivals, however prices further for security gear reminiscent of a blind-spot monitor and rear cross-traffic alert, which warns you if a automobile is passing if you’re reversing out of your drive. The $1500 security pack additionally features a safe-exit warning and a extra refined type of auto emergency braking that may detect potential collisions with cyclists. Lane-keeping help is normal and works fairly properly. While dearer variants scored 5 stars in impartial testing, the Sport is rated as 4 stars because it was marked down for “vulnerable road user protection” as a result of less complicated AEB set-up.

ON THE ROAD

The Cerato feels snug and composed on the open highway, whereas not setting any benchmarks for driving enjoyment. The automobile settles properly after larger bumps and isn’t unduly ruffled by mid-corner corrugations. The modestly-powered 2.0-litre engine must be revved to supply it greatest, which suggests it may be vocal when overtaking or climbing steep hills. The six-speed transmission shifts easily round city and in sports activities mode it’ll maintain on to gears longer to maintain the revs up popping out of corners. Responses are predictable by way of corners, whereas the steering is correct, if missing really feel.

VERDICT 3.5/5

The Cerato is a stable alternative for smaller households, with a beneficiant guarantee and cheap gear ranges, however it’s not the cut price it as soon as was.

ALTERNATIVES

Volkswagen Golf Life, from $39,788 drive-away.

The benchmark within the class for refinement and driving enjoyment, with first rate efficiency from a punchy 1.4-litre engine. Significantly dearer, although.

Hyundai i30 Active, from $29,490 drive-away.

Slightly extra energy and torque than the Kia, however comparable driving expertise. Misses out on the Kia’s satnav and has a smaller centre touchscreen.

Toyota Corolla hybrid, from $31,034 drive-away.

Exceptional gas economic system and enjoyable to drive however dearer, with fewer creature comforts and smaller centre display. More security gear, although.

KIA CERATO SPORT VITALS

Price: $29,490 drive-away

Warranty/servicing: Seven years, unl’td km, $1999 over 5 years

Engine: 2.0-litre petrol, 112kW and 192Nm

Safety: Six airbags, auto emergency braking, lane-departure warning, driver consideration alert, entrance and rear parking sensors

Thirst: 7.4L/100km

Cargo: 434 litres