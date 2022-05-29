Kickoff delayed in Champions League final amid fan violence outside stadium

Kickoff within the Champions League closing between Liverpool and Real Madrid was delayed by quarter-hour on Saturday amid fan violence outdoors the Stade de France in Paris.

There have been sporadic cases of soccer followers, apparently with out tickets, breaking by means of safety and trying to get into the stadium. The Associated Press noticed two followers – one was sporting Liverpool apparel – wrestled to the bottom by stewards and bundled out of the gates.

Another fan evaded stewards and was seen sprinting by means of the concourse and into the underside stage of the stadium.

Footage on social media confirmed followers climbing over fences.

There have been lengthy strains of Liverpool followers nonetheless outdoors the stadium when there was 40 minutes to kickoff.

About quarter-hour earlier than the scheduled kickoff of 1900 GMT (9 p.m. native time), an announcement was made that there could be a delay due to the late arrival of followers to the stadium.

