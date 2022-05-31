Kid asks dad to hold her ice cream, then says this. Video sparks laughter

A cute video showcasing a candy second between a father and a daughter has gained folks’s hearts. Shared on Instagram, the video reveals what the toddler says after handing over a stick ice cream to her dad. There is an opportunity that the video will depart you laughing too.

The video was posted on the Instagram web page of the child. The bio says the the web page is managed by her dad and mom. The video opens to point out the child asking her dad to carry her ice cream. Almost immediately after handing it over she says “Arey papa khana nehi [dad don’t eat it].”

Take a have a look at the video:

The put up has been shared on May 7. Since being posted, the clip has collected 1.7 lakh likes and the numbers are solely rising. The put up has additionally prompted folks to share numerous feedback.

“She knows papa kha jayenge,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Terms and conditions applied,” posted one other. “So cute,” shared a 3rd. A number of others too wrote cute to showcase their reactions to the video. Some additionally posted coronary heart emoticons.

What are your ideas on the video?