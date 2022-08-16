Kid brings ball to park so a dog could play with him, watch how this pooch joins

Kids and pets have the most effective time with one another and for these of us who find yourself recording these reminiscences, have a few of the most cherishable ones in retailer. A video that has just lately been shared on Reddit has been going viral for the exact same motive. It opens to point out a canine who might be seen taking part in with a little bit child on the canine park. As the video progresses, one will get to know that this little child who might be seen within the video had introduced alongside a ball with him to the canine park – in hopes that some canine would be part of him in taking part in with it.

The video was shared with a caption that gives extra context as to what might be seen occurring on this specific video of the canine and the child that has been shared on Reddit. “This kid brought a soccer ball to the dog park hoping a dog would play with him. My dog was happy to oblige!” reads the caption. It had been shared on the subReddit r/AnimalsBeingBros.

Watch it right here:

Posted eight hours in the past, the video has over 1,500 upvotes.

“It is weird if a forty year old man does the same thing? Asking for a friend, of course, unless you think that’s normal,” hilariously commented a Redditor. “Until my dog comes along. Suddenly no more air in said ball,” wrote one other. “I love how they are taking turns kicking/moving the ball,” famous a 3rd.