Kid joins meteorologist mom working from home, makes guest appearance on TV. Watch viral video

A video of a toddler becoming a member of her meteorologist mother working from house is the newest viral clip that individuals can’t get sufficient of. The video is part of a climate forecast piece from the present Weekend Express with Susan Hendricks. The clip has now gained individuals’s hearts, there’s a probability that the video will make you say aww too.

Many at the moment are sharing the video throughout numerous social media platforms. Just like this put up shared by Twitter person Alex Donovan. He shared the video that reveals meteorologist Rebecca Schuld reporting whereas holding her 13-week-old baby Fiona. What makes the video much more fascinating to look at is how Schuld wittily contains her child whereas speaking concerning the climate.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video prompted many to share numerous love-filled feedback. Just like this Twitter person who shared, “What a sweetheart.” Then there may be this particular person who wrote, “Her daughter will love that her mother did this.”

Schuld too reacted to the put up shared by Donovan. She re-posted the video and wrote, “OMG… this appearance with baby Fiona is going bananas!! I think she needs to be put on payroll at this point.”

What are your ideas on the video?