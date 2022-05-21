Kid takes a bite out of his snack, passes it on to his dog. Watch

Kids and canines rising up collectively typically flip into best buddies. There are additionally videos on the Internet that exhibits them having fun with the corporate of one another. This video of a canine and a child using in a automotive collectively is a discover inclusion to the listing. There is an opportunity that the video will go away you with smile.

The video was initially posted on TikTok. However, it captured folks’s consideration after being posted on Instagram. “The dog is waiting so patiently,” reads the caption posted together with the video. The clip additionally opens to indicate a textual content that reads, “Thought he was eating a lot of chicken nuggets…”

We gained’t give away all the things the video exhibits, so have a look:

The video has been posted a couple of days in the past. Since being posted, the clip went viral. It has collected practically 1.4 million likes until now and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish varied feedback. Many wrote how they completely love the video.

“Dog: this is my protector, my friend, and food giver,” wrote an Instagram person. “Such good buddies,” posted one other. “Sharing is caring,” expressed a 3rd. “He is such a sweetheart,” commented a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?