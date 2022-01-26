Kidman’s new gong in awards season sweep

Nicole Kidman is dominating the 2022 awards season, selecting up one more win for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos.

Nicole Kidman has been dominating awards seasons for many years, and it appears like 2022 is not any exception.

The 54-year-old Australian actress is a scorching favorite to win the Academy Award this 12 months for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos, and within the meantime she’s selecting up each gong on provide.

Kidman nabbed the award for Best Actress in Film in a single day on the International Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) awards, following her win on the Golden Globes earlier this month.

She’s additionally been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award, with the ceremony set to happen in late February. The Oscars nominations might be introduced subsequent week.

“This is an enormous honour to accept this award … It means so much to have this acknowledged by my Australian film peers. Thank you AACTA. Thank you Australia. I’m completely chuffed,” Kidman stated.

Elsewhere among the many winners on the eleventh annual International AACTA Awards, western drama The Power Of The Dog gained Best Film, Best Lead Actor in Film for Benedict Cumberbatch, and Best Supporting Actor in Film for Australian actor Kodi Smit-McPhee.

In the tv class, Kate Winslet scored Best Lead Actress in a Series for Mare Of Easttown, whereas Australian actor Murray Bartlett gained Best Lead Actor in a Series for The White Lotus.

Here is the total record of winners:

FILM

Best Film

Being The Ricardos

Belfast

Dune

Licorice Pizza

Nitram

Winner: The Power Of The Dog

Best Lead Actor in Film

Caleb Landry Jones – Nitram

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick … Boom!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy Of Macbeth

Winner: Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power Of The Dog

Best Lead Actress in Film

Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Lady Gaga – House Of Gucci

Jennifer Hudson – Respect

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Winner: Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos

Best Supporting Actor in Film

Bradley Cooper – Licorice Pizza

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Al Pacino – House Of Gucci

Winner: Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power Of The Dog

Best Supporting Actress in Film

Caitríona Balfe – Belfast

Cate Blanchett – Don’t Look Up

Kirsten Dunst – The Power Of The Dog

Sally Hawkins – Spencer

Winner: Judi Dench – Belfast

Best Direction in Film

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

Nitram – Justin Kurzel

The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion

Winner: Dune – Denis Villeneuve

Best Screenplay in Film

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

Nitram – Shaun Grant

The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion

Winner: Being The Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series

Maid

Mare Of Easttown

Nine Perfect Strangers

Squid Game

The Handmaid’s Tale

Winner: Succession

Best Comedy Series

Hacks

Sex Education

Ted Lasso

The Great

The Kominsky Method

Winner: The White Lotus

Best Actor in a Series

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Winner: Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus

Best Actress in a Series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Nicole Kidman – Nine Perfect Strangers

Jean Smart – Hacks

Sarah Snook – Succession

Winner: Kate Winslet – Mare Of Easttown