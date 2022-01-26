Kidman’s new gong in awards season sweep
Nicole Kidman is dominating the 2022 awards season, selecting up one more win for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos.
Nicole Kidman has been dominating awards seasons for many years, and it appears like 2022 is not any exception.
The 54-year-old Australian actress is a scorching favorite to win the Academy Award this 12 months for her portrayal of Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos, and within the meantime she’s selecting up each gong on provide.
Kidman nabbed the award for Best Actress in Film in a single day on the International Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) awards, following her win on the Golden Globes earlier this month.
She’s additionally been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award, with the ceremony set to happen in late February. The Oscars nominations might be introduced subsequent week.
“This is an enormous honour to accept this award … It means so much to have this acknowledged by my Australian film peers. Thank you AACTA. Thank you Australia. I’m completely chuffed,” Kidman stated.
Elsewhere among the many winners on the eleventh annual International AACTA Awards, western drama The Power Of The Dog gained Best Film, Best Lead Actor in Film for Benedict Cumberbatch, and Best Supporting Actor in Film for Australian actor Kodi Smit-McPhee.
In the tv class, Kate Winslet scored Best Lead Actress in a Series for Mare Of Easttown, whereas Australian actor Murray Bartlett gained Best Lead Actor in a Series for The White Lotus.
Here is the total record of winners:
FILM
Best Film
Being The Ricardos
Belfast
Dune
Licorice Pizza
Nitram
Winner: The Power Of The Dog
Best Lead Actor in Film
Caleb Landry Jones – Nitram
Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick … Boom!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy Of Macbeth
Winner: Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power Of The Dog
Best Lead Actress in Film
Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Lady Gaga – House Of Gucci
Jennifer Hudson – Respect
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Winner: Nicole Kidman – Being The Ricardos
Best Supporting Actor in Film
Bradley Cooper – Licorice Pizza
Jamie Dornan – Belfast
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Al Pacino – House Of Gucci
Winner: Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power Of The Dog
Best Supporting Actress in Film
Caitríona Balfe – Belfast
Cate Blanchett – Don’t Look Up
Kirsten Dunst – The Power Of The Dog
Sally Hawkins – Spencer
Winner: Judi Dench – Belfast
Best Direction in Film
Belfast – Kenneth Branagh
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
Nitram – Justin Kurzel
The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion
Winner: Dune – Denis Villeneuve
Best Screenplay in Film
Belfast – Kenneth Branagh
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
Nitram – Shaun Grant
The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion
Winner: Being The Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin
TELEVISION
Best Drama Series
Maid
Mare Of Easttown
Nine Perfect Strangers
Squid Game
The Handmaid’s Tale
Winner: Succession
Best Comedy Series
Hacks
Sex Education
Ted Lasso
The Great
The Kominsky Method
Winner: The White Lotus
Best Actor in a Series
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game
Ewan McGregor – Halston
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Winner: Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus
Best Actress in a Series
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Nicole Kidman – Nine Perfect Strangers
Jean Smart – Hacks
Sarah Snook – Succession
Winner: Kate Winslet – Mare Of Easttown