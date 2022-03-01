Kidnapped Gauteng man rescued in midnight raid, 3 people arrested | News24

Police rescued Zaheer Asmal in Lenasia South, Gauteng.

He was kidnapped outdoors his enterprise premises final week.

In the final week, police have arrested eight alleged kidnappers.

“Thank God he is home and fine!

That was all Mohamed Asmal could say on Tuesday morning after police rescued his brother, Zaheer.

Police recovered the automotive Zaheer Asmal was kidnapped in final week. Supplied PHOTO: Supplied

Zaheer was kidnapped outside his business in De Deur last week.

In a late-night swoop on Monday, police rescued him in Lenasia South.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the national Crime Intelligence anti-kidnapping task team led a multi-disciplinary operation to rescue him.

Mathe said that just before midnight, a team comprising the SAPS special task force, the Johannesburg metro police department, and officials from private security companies, entered a house in Lenasia South and rescued Asmal. She stated he was not bodily harmed.

Police also recovered the car that was used to kidnapped Zaheer as well as a firearm. Three people were arrested – one South African, one Mozambican and one Malawian.

She stated they might probe whether or not the three folks have been linked to different kidnappings in Gauteng.

They have been charged with kidnapping and are anticipated to look in courtroom quickly.

“We are closing in on these kidnappers and the recognized syndicates. We are scorching on the heels of those captors, and it’s encouraging that we’re capable of rescue folks and return them safely to their households.”

Mathe added that the newest arrest brings to eight the variety of alleged kidnappers arrested within the final week.

A man believed to be a mastermind in the kidnappings was among those arrested.

The alleged mastermind and his group are alleged to have been involved in the kidnapping of Jahyr Abdullah, a Mozambican national, and his friend on 15 October last year.

They have also allegedly been linked to the kidnapping of Yasin Bhiku, an Indian national who was kidnapped in the driveway of his home in Lenasia. He was unharmed when police rescued him.

