Kidnapped Melitopol mayor brands Russian captors ‘zombies’

President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Ivan Fedorov, the Mayor of Melitopol who was kidnapped in March, to the Elysee palace on Friday.

The mayor of the south jap metropolis of Melitopol was taken by Russian forces, and held for 5 days, earlier than being launched in an change take care of Moscow.

Fedorov is now visiting Europe to ask for extra help for Ukraine.

In Paris, our worldwide correspondent Anelise Borges spoke to him: Watch the interview within the video participant above.