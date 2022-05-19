Kidnappers of Nigerian college students arrested one year later – police | News24

Security personnel stand at a feminine hostel on the Greenfield University in Kaduna, Nigeria on 21 April 2021.

Two suspects have been arrested in reference to the kidnapping of round 20 college students from Greenfield University in Nigeria.

During the incident that occurred final yr, gunmen stormed the school and killed a member of employees.

Five of the hostages had been killed a number of days later to drive households and the federal government to pay a ransom.

Nigerian police stated they arrested two suspects behind the kidnapping of scholars from a Nigerian faculty final yr, some of the high-profile instances in a latest string of abductions of pupils.

Gunmen killed a member of employees as they stormed Greenfield University in northwestern state of Kaduna on April 20, 2021, earlier than seizing round 20 college students.

Five of the hostages had been killed a number of days later to drive households and the federal government to pay a ransom. Fourteen had been launched after 40 days in captivity.

The Nigerian police stated late Wednesday they’d detained two suspects – Aminu Lawal, also referred to as Kano, and Murtala Dawu, in any other case often called Mugala – who had been implicated in a number of abduction instances.

National police spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi stated in an announcement:

They equally confessed to the kidnap of scholars from the Greenfield University in Kaduna State, and the senseless homicide of 5 victims earlier than the cost of ransom, and eventual launch of the others.

He stated the suspects can be arraigned in courtroom after investigation.

Heavily-armed legal gangs have change into an growing safety menace in northwest and central Nigeria, pillaging villages, raiding cattle and kidnapping for ransom.

Recently, the gunmen have turned their focus to rural faculties and universities, the place they kidnap college students or schoolchildren.

Around 1 500 schoolchildren had been seized final yr in 20 mass kidnappings in faculties throughout the area, with 16 college students dropping their lives, based on the UN’s youngster welfare company UNICEF.

Kidnap victims are normally launched shortly after throughout negotiations with native authorities, although state officers at all times deny that any ransom funds are made.

Mass kidnappings within the northwest are complicating challenges dealing with President Muhammadu Buhari’s safety forces, who’re additionally battling a greater than decade-long Islamist insurgency within the northeast.

