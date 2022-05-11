Kids and dog go running towards father when he returns home from work. Watch

Do you keep in mind your childhood reminiscence when your father used to return house from work? It was once a extremely particular second as you went working in the direction of him. Kids like to hug their fathers and inform all of them about their day once they come house within the night. Like this video posted on Instagram that may remind you of that point because it reveals a person returning house and his youngsters and canine working to him excitedly. The video will make you go aww as it’s so cute to look at.

The video was posted by a girl named Bonnie Stone on her Instagram account seven days in the past. It has obtained greater than 1.9 million views thus far. “That feeling when dad gets home from work,” says the textual content on the video. The video reveals a bit of woman hiding behind a automobile ready for her father. When the person returns house, his daughter, son and canine come working in the direction of him and provides him a hug which is heart-melting to look at.

“I’m not sure who’s happier that dad’s home from work, the kids or the dog. Them running to their dad when he gets home is the highlight of my day, so it’s a win-win,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video beneath:

“Aww even the dog got into it haha,” commented an Instagram person. “Adorable my kids do the same as soon as they hear the door open,” posted one other. “Love the way the dog was running!! It’s like me too Dad me too,” wrote a 3rd.

What do you concentrate on this cute video and did it make you nostalgic?