‘Kids Be Scared’: Texas School Gunman Bought Two Rifles on His 18th Birthday

The 18-year-old gunman who opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing 18 kids and at least two adults, purchased two assault rifles on his 18th birthday and appeared to ship some ominous Instagram messages simply hours earlier than the bloodbath.

Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother then crashed his automobile close to Robb Elementary School in Ulvade at about 11:30 a.m. native time on Tuesday. Police pursued him as he bumped into the college with a handgun and probably a rifle, Texas officers mentioned.

“As soon as he made entry into the school he started shooting children, teachers, whoever was in his way, he was shooting everybody,” Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Lt. Chris Olivarez mentioned.

Earlier on Tuesday, an Instagram account that seems to belong to Ramos despatched direct messages to an adolescent in Los Angeles, telling her he needed to share a “lil secret,” in line with screenshots shared by the recipient, who mentioned she barely knew Ramos however had been randomly tagged by him in images of weapons earlier than.

He mentioned he’d textual content the individual in an hour and she or he’d have to reply, however she mentioned she won’t be awake. The final thing he wrote was, “Ima air out.”

The identical Instagram account was deleted shortly after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recognized him because the shooter. It featured images and tales of computerized firearms—in addition to selfies of somebody who strongly resembled a photograph of the killer shared by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The account posted a picture three days in the past of two rifles, together with what seemed to be a Daniel Defense AR-15 with a high-capacity journal. Another picture from April 28 confirmed somebody holding {a magazine}.

A TikTok account with the identical deal with and profile image because the Instagram, additionally taken offline within the minutes following the Texas governor’s press convention, featured solely a clip of a cellular recreation and the road “Kids be scared IRL.” Both accounts used the bio line TheBiggestOpp.

Texas State Sen. Gutierrez advised CNN that Ramos, who solely turned 18 days in the past, bought two assault rifles on his 18th birthday. It’s not clear in the event that they had been utilized in Tuesday’s bloodbath.

The Daily Dot reported that an Instagram good friend of Ramos’ shared a screenshot with the information outlet that Ramos had despatched exhibiting a receipt for a gun he purchased from Daniel Defense, a web based gun vendor.

