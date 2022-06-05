Kids give Disney cards to cast members with ‘You are the magic’ written on them

Parenting is all about instructing the virtues of kindness and compassion to your children. It is all the time heartwarming to see movies of youngsters being form to strangers. Like this lovely video posted on Instagram of a few children in Disneyland. The children did one thing actually candy and considerate for the forged members on the park and it’s lovely to look at.

The video was posted by the Instagram account momminwiththemouse on May 27. It has bought greater than 1.1 million views to date, making it viral. The video reveals the children doing their favorite park exercise aside from consuming snacks. They hand out Disney stickers to the forged members working on the park with notes written on the again that say “You are the magic”.

“I can’t stop looking at videos of my kids at Disney this week.

This activity is something that we love to do when we go to Disney. The simple act of passing out Disney stickers to Cast members with notes written on the back makes my kids so happy. They love this almost as much as rides or parades. The cast members really are the Magic! Have you ever done something like this?” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video under:

Since being posted, the video has bought greater than 59,000 likes and several other feedback with many individuals who work at Disney praising their gesture.

“This is so sweet. I love it such a cool idea,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Honestly, as a cast member, the times I get these and cast compliments immediately make my day 200% better. Thank you,” wrote one other particular person. “It makes our day as well!!! Guests recently haven’t been so kind and when a little human comes up to us all smiley and excited it just brings the Disney joy back. Thank you guys!!” shared one other.

What do you concentrate on this candy video?