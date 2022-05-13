“Kids Later Than Sooner”: Why South Korean Women Are Opting To Freeze Eggs

South Korea has one of many world’s lowest fertility charges. (Representational)

Seoul:

In South Korea, fewer girls are having kids and people who do are in no rush. The sky-high prices of housing and schooling make monetary safety a should. Social mores additionally dictate the have to be married.

Lim Eun-young, a 34-year-old public servant, mentioned she is just not prepared to start out a household because of the prices and as she solely started courting her boyfriend a number of months in the past. But anxious that her organic clock is ticking, she had a few of her eggs frozen in November.

Ms Lim was one among about 1,200 single single girls who underwent the process final yr at CHA Medical Center – a quantity that has doubled over two years. CHA is South Korea’s largest fertility clinic chain with about 30% of the IVF market.

“It’s a big relief and it gives me peace of mind to know that I have healthy eggs frozen right here,” she mentioned.

Freezing eggs to purchase reproductive time is an choice more and more explored by girls worldwide. But in South Korea, which has the doubtful distinction of getting one of many world’s lowest fertility charges, the dramatic bounce in girls utilizing CHA’s companies throws into sharp aid the financial burdens and social constraints resulting in choices to delay and even forgo having kids.

The fertility price – the typical variety of kids born to a girl over her reproductive life – in South Korea was simply 0.81 final yr. That compares with a mean price of 1.59 for OECD international locations in 2020.

That’s additionally regardless of monumental sums spent by South Korean authorities on subsidies and perks for households with kids. The authorities budgeted 46.7 trillion gained ($37 billion) final yr to fund insurance policies geared toward tackling the nation’s low delivery price.

Much of the blame for South Korean reticence to have kids is laid on a extremely aggressive and costly schooling system that makes cram faculties and personal tutoring a reality of life for most children from a younger age.

“We hear from married couples and watch reality TV shows about how expensive it is to raise kids in terms of education costs and everything, and all these worries translate to fewer marriages and babies,” mentioned Ms Lim.

Housing prices have additionally surged. An common condo in Seoul, as an example, prices an estimated 19 years of South Korea’s median annual family revenue, up from 11 years in 2017.

Cho So-Young, a 32-year-old nurse at CHA who plans to freeze her eggs this coming July, can also be eager to get to a greater place financially earlier than having a toddler.

“If I get married now and give birth, I can’t give my baby the kind of environment I had when I grew up…I want better housing, a better neighbourhood and better food to eat,” she mentioned.

But even when funds are much less of a consideration, being married is seen as a prerequisite to having kids in South Korea. Just 2% of births in South Korea happen out of wedlock in comparison with a mean of 41% for OECD international locations.

In reality, whereas single South Korean girls are capable of freeze their eggs, they can not legally proceed with a sperm donation and the implanting of an embryo until married – a problem thrust into the highlight by Sayuri Fujita, a Japanese celeb and single mom based mostly in South Korea who had to return to Japan for a sperm donation.

That wants to vary, argues Jung Jae-hoon, a social welfare research professor at Seoul Women’s University, noting marriages in South Korea dropped to a report low of 192,500 final yr. That’s down round 40% from a decade earlier. Even when marriage ranges in 2019 to low cost the impact of the pandemic, the decline continues to be an enormous 27%.

“The least the government can do is to not get in the way of those out there who are willing to shoulder the financial burden of having a baby,” he mentioned.

Even extra worrying are the statistics exhibiting a pointy drop-off in willingness to have kids in any respect.

Some 52% of South Koreans of their 20s do not plan to have kids once they get married, a large bounce from 29% in 2015, based on a survey performed in 2020 by the nation’s gender and household ministry.

