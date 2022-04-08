Kid’s pose for school’s yearbook sparks laughter, prompts wholesome thread

A put up about how a kid posed throughout the picture day whereas getting their pictures clicked for the yearbook of school has left individuals chuckling. Not simply that, the put up has additionally sparked a healthful thread on Twitter which will make your morning brighter.

Twitter person Dora Mila J posted the share on her private Twitter deal with about her niece. “My niece, Melody, came home talking about “you will see” when her mother requested how image day went. Melody on image day:” she wrote and shared a picture that reveals how the woman posted for her college’s yearbook image.

While replying to her personal put up, Mila J additionally added, “Thanks everyone! Melody is 7 and this picture says it all. She knows who she is and I love her so much!”

Take a take a look at the share:

The post has been shared a number of days in the past. Since being posted, the clip has accrued almost 4 lakh likes and the numbers are solely rising. The put up has additionally prompted individuals to share varied feedback. Not simply that, persons are additionally tweeting completely different yearbook footage whereas replying to the tweet. Just like this particular person who wrote, “Lol no the kids are really different it’s something in the water. ” Along with the tweet, additionally they shared this picture:

“My son did the same thing. Then he tried selling copies to his uncles at my grandmother’s 90th birthday party,” posted one other.

Then there’s this put up {that a} mum or dad shared:

“This was my school pic around the same age. She is clearly having a better day and life than I was,” expressed one other and shared:

“We should all move in 2022 with this level of self-confidence and drip! Go Melody!” commented a Twitter person whereas reacting the Melody’s image. “AN ICON!! Mama has to buy thee biggest package of all possible sizes of these!!! This photo deserves to be on fridges, fireplace mantles and walls for decades!!” posted one other.

What are your ideas on the put up and the thread it prompted?