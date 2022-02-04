Kid’s tear-jerking reunion with dog missing for weeks is emotional to watch

Dogs, for most individuals, should not simply pets however a member of their household. Hence, the Internet can be stuffed with such movies that showcase that particular bond of affection. Just like this previous video re-shared by life coach Jay Shetty that’s making a stir once more. It reveals an emotional reunion between a child and its canine.

“He lost his best friend Piper when she was let outside. The family was losing hope after several weeks of being missing, so when they got the call that Piper was found at the shelter, mom knew she had to surprise her son,” reads part of the caption Jay Shetty posted.

The incident really passed off again in 2019, reviews Daily Mail. The pug named Piper, canine of April Elizabeth Licata’s son, went lacking whereas roaming outdoors. She looked for it however was unable to seek out the pooch. She was near giving up when she obtained a message from a close-by animal shelter. That is when she determined to rearrange this candy reunion between her son and his canine.

The video opens to point out a canine sitting inside a automotive, parked in entrance of a faculty, with bows tied round it. Within moments, a child is seen strolling out of the varsity. As quickly as he appears to be like contained in the automotive, he stops in his tracks and begins getting emotional. The canine can be seen wagging its tail in happiness. The boy then rapidly will get contained in the automotive and begins crying whereas hugging the canine.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a couple of days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has collected greater than 5 lakh likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish varied feedback.

“People that are not dog people will never understand. This is beautiful,” wrote an Instagram person. “Oh my gosh, the absolute sweetest reunion. SO happy this family was fortune enough to find their pup and bring her home,” posted one other. “Omg love love love this,” commented a 3rd. Many posted coronary heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your ideas on the video?