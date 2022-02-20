Kids vaccine rate plummets with parents uncertain about the jab

“The 5-11 year vaccine rollout is going faster than the start of the 12-15 year program and is ahead of kids programs in the US, Israel and Germany. But there is always more we can do.” Pediatrician and epidemiologist Fiona Russell agreed mother and father’ willingness to have kids vaccinated was doubtless dampened as many kids skilled gentle sickness. “But a small number end up in hospital with severe disease, and you don’t want your child to be that statistic. Data from Denmark shows that rates of hospitalisation are roughly half that in those children who are fully vaccinated compared to those unvaccinated,” Professor Russell mentioned. “We don’t want to be in the situation where a variant that causes more disease pops up, and we only have half of children vaccinated. It is also an insurance policy for children for the future.”

The affiliate director of Clinical Research on the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance, Nick Wood, mentioned mother and father have additionally deferred vaccination after a baby's an infection, with the present recommendation to attend 4 to 6 weeks after having the virus. "When the rollout began on January 10 there was a rush and now families are back at school the logistics of getting to clinics is more difficult. What we are seeing is very similar to the United States, where initial demand dropped quickly." Vaccination can also be helpful in lowering threat of lengthy COVID and multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a post-infection situation Professor Wood mentioned is underneath "watchful surveillance". Danielle Robson mentioned she consulted her GP earlier than taking her son Felix, 5, and daughter, Pella, 8, to be vaccinated at a Leichhardt pharmacy.

"Back in January so many places were booked out. A lot of our local doctors weren't vaccinating young kids. I spoke to my GP and I got trusted advice and took the kids to our local chemist. I didn't go down the rabbit hole of all the different opinions online." At her Drummoyne pharmacy, Silvi Destro mentioned she was vaccinating about 60 kids every day in early January, however that has now fallen to about 10 a day. "Interest has really dropped off, for boosters as well. I am trying to get more kids to come in using chat groups at my daughter's local school to see if any parents want to bring their kids in. "We have plenty of vaccines available not enough uptake. We are asking people to call friends to try and fill spots."