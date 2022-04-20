Kieron Pollard announces retirement from international cricket | Cricket News – Times of India

MUMBAI: West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard on Wednesday introduced his retirement from worldwide cricket although he’ll proceed to freelance in personal T20 and T10 leagues throughout the globe.If one tries to sum up Pollard’s worldwide profession in a nutshell, he could possibly be termed as a perennial underachiever in maroon jersey.The 34-year-old Pollard, who made his ODI debut again in 2007, fittingly performed his final collection towards India, a rustic which has grow to be his second dwelling attributable to his lengthy affiliation with Mumbai Indians “Hi all, after careful deliberation, I have decided to retire from international cricket. It was a dream of mine to play for the West Indies since I was a 10-year-old boy and I am proud to represent the West Indies for over 15 years in the T20 and ODI format of the game,” Pollard introduced on his official Instagram web page.

While he’s a feared T20 cricketer, one of many best that the world has seen, his numbers for the West Indies stay underwhelming with solely 2706 runs at simply above 26 and 55 wickets from 123 ODIs together with 1569 runs from 101 T20Is at a mean of shade over 25. He additionally took 44 wickets.

One of the most important six hitters, there wasn’t a bowler in world cricket who did not concern bowling fuller deliveries to Pollard in his prime and likewise the yorkers which might be effortlessly dug-out for straight sixes.

A legend bids farewell to worldwide cricket.Kieron Pollard has referred to as time on a unprecedented West Indies ca… https://t.co/3Ve7gGie5X — ICC (@ICC) 1650473575000

He did have his issues towards slower bowlers and later because the groups did their homework, the vast yorker can be successfully used to cease his exploits.

While the spotlight of his worldwide profession can be hitting six sixes of Akila Dananjaya in a T20I — third to take action after Herschelle Gibbs and Yuvraj Singh. He was part of the 2012 ICC T20 World Cup profitable West Indies squad. He by no means performed Test cricket.

While he had three lots of in ODIs, Pollard was by no means the identical participant for the Windies as he has been for Mumbai Indians or for that matter the opposite franchises for which he has plied his commerce throughout all these years.

Perhaps, it was West Indies cricket’s monetary crunch that all the time made Pollard realise his priorities and that is the explanation each time he got here to characterize the nationwide aspect, he was by no means at his greatest.

An affidavit to that might be 99 sixes in 101 T20Is, lower than a six per recreation and in the course of the later years, his bowling prowess dipped significantly as he fancied himself as a late-order hitter.

As he’s closing in on his thirty fifth birthday, Pollard is aware of that he would want to maximise his earnings by taking part in leagues everywhere in the world and within the put up COVID world, it is rather tough for a household man to hop from one bio-bubble to a different with extra burden of worldwide cricket making the job doubly tough.