West Indies limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard has retired from worldwide cricket, asserting the choice on social media on Wednesday, a day earlier than his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians’ sport in opposition to Chennai Super Kings.

“After careful deliberation, I’ve today decided to retire from international cricket,” Pollard wrote on Instagram. “As is the case of many young persons, it was a dream of mine to represent the West Indies team from the time I was a boy of 10 years and I’m proud to have represented West Indies cricket for over 15 years in both the T20I and ODI forms of the game.

“I can nonetheless vividly bear in mind making my worldwide debut in 2007 below the management of my childhood hero, Brian Lara. Wearing these maroon colors and taking part in alongside such greats has been a privilege that I by no means took evenly, giving my coronary heart and soul in each aspect of the sport – whether or not bowling, batting or fielding.”

Pollard went on to name captaining West Indies “the very best honour bestowed” on him and that he led with “ardour, openness, braveness, and all the things I may ever probably give each on and off the sector with out ever compromising my ideas and integrity.”

With a T20 World Cup coming up later this year in Australia and an ODI World Cup next year in India, Cricket West Indies will now have to pick a new captain in both formats.

“On behalf of everybody at CWI I wish to specific our because of Kieron Pollard for his excellent service to the West Indies ODI and T20I groups over the previous fifteen (15) years,” CWI president Ricky Skerritt said in a media release. “We respect his determination to retire from worldwide cricket and are particularly grateful for the prime quality of management and dedication he invested in each West Indies groups since his appointment as our white-ball captain in September 2019. We want him continued success in his profession.”

Pollard, who will turn 35 next month, played 123 ODIs after making his debut in the 2007 World Cup, scoring 2706 runs at an average of 26.01 with three centuries, and took 55 wickets along the way too. In 101 T20Is, he scored 1569 runs while striking at 135.14 with a high score of 75 not out. He never played a Test for West Indies and was one of many white-ball specialists for West Indies for more than a decade, who revolutionised the T20 game across the world. Pollard has played the second-most men’s international games (224) without playing a Test after David Miller.

He was, however, left out of their ODI team in December 2014, ahead of a series in South Africa. His axing – along with that of Darren Sammy and Dwayne Bravo – came soon after West Indies had pulled out of their tour of India with an ODI, a T20I and three Tests still remaining, following a dispute between Cricket West Indies and the players’ association over payment structures.

Pollard returned to international cricket in June 2016 and was then made captain for ODIs and T20Is in 2019. He went on to lead them to series wins against Afghanistan in India, against Ireland at home, against Sri Lanka both home and away in T20Is, and against England at home earlier this year in T20Is.

Overall, he led West Indies in 61 matches in the two formats, of which they won 25 and lost 31.