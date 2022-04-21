Kieron Pollard retires: When the West Indian star smashed Akila Dananjaya for six sixes in an over – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

West Indies limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from worldwide cricket on Wednesday. He took to social media to make this announcement a day earlier than Mumbai Indians’ conflict towards Chennai Super Kings within the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

In a glittering profession, Pollard was a part of a number of memorable moments — a power-packed participant, he was an entertainer, one who had the flexibility to fill stadiums. He took over the captaincy of West Indies in limited-overs cricket in slightly turbulent occasions and did a reasonably commendable job.

One of his largest achievements within the maroon jersey will at all times be the six sixes he hit off Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya. What made this onslaught much more exceptional was that Dananjaya had taken a hat-trick simply an over earlier than the carnage.

In this match that occurred on the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Osbourn, Antigua, Sri Lanka have been requested to bat they usually ended with 131 for 9, with the debutant Pathum Nissanka top-scoring with 39 from 34 balls.

In response, West Indies received off to a surprising begin as leg-spinner Akila Dananjaya claimed a hat-trick within the fourth over as he dismissed Evin Lewis for 28 adopted by Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran.

West Indies have been lowered to 52 for 3 within the fourth over. They misplaced one other wicket within the subsequent over, with the scorecard studying 62 for 4.

The sport turned on its head although when Pollard determined to go after Dananjaya within the sixth over. The spinner was smashed to all elements of the bottom by Pollard. The first ball was dispatched over lengthy on, the following ball was blasted straight down the bottom and the third supply was creamed over lengthy off. The fourth ball was dismissed over mid-wicket, whereas the fifth ball was once more smashed down the bottom. Akila got here across the wicket for the ultimate ball nevertheless it didn’t make any distinction as Pollard clipped a ball fired into his pads over midwicket to finish six sixes within the over. West Indies then chased down the goal in 13.1 overs.

With this onslaught, he joined former India batter Yuvraj Singh in hitting six sixes in an over within the T20I format and likewise turned the third participant — together with Herschelle Gibbs — to smash six sixes in any format within the worldwide cricket.

