Kikau bags double in 100th game as Panthers hold off brave Dragons

Nestrata Jubilee Stadium: Viliame Kikau bagged a double in his a centesimal NRL recreation as Penrith clung to a nail-biting 20-16 victory towards a spirited St George Illawarra as each golf equipment suffered their share of accidents.

Kikau was offered together with his milestone jersey by his brother Jope, who had flown in from Fiji throughout the week to shock him, and positive picked a beautiful night time to look at his brother play within the NRL for the primary time.

Viliame Kikau celebrated a first-half double for Penrith. Credit: Jason McCawley/Getty Images

Jope even advised the Herald afterwards how the Dragons have been “on top of the list” when it got here to contract negotiations final yr, just for Kikau to simply accept a bigger-money and longer-term deal from Canterbury.

The Panthers led 20-6 on the break after Kikau barged over from shut vary.