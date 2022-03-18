Kikau bags double in 100th game as Panthers hold off brave Dragons
Nestrata Jubilee Stadium: Viliame Kikau bagged a double in his a centesimal NRL recreation as Penrith clung to a nail-biting 20-16 victory towards a spirited St George Illawarra as each golf equipment suffered their share of accidents.
Kikau was offered together with his milestone jersey by his brother Jope, who had flown in from Fiji throughout the week to shock him, and positive picked a beautiful night time to look at his brother play within the NRL for the primary time.
Jope even advised the Herald afterwards how the Dragons have been “on top of the list” when it got here to contract negotiations final yr, just for Kikau to simply accept a bigger-money and longer-term deal from Canterbury.
The Panthers led 20-6 on the break after Kikau barged over from shut vary.
His first attempt happened after a superb cost down on a Ben Hunt kick, and featured him scooping up the ball whereas transferring at velocity.
The parochial Dragons supporters, impressed by a pre-match tribute to membership legend and immortal Norm Provan, may sense their facet have been about to topple the premiers, particularly when the wonderful Jaydn Su’A scored to make the margin eight factors with half an hour on the clock.
When Zac Lomax scored with three minutes to go from a Moses Mbye grubber, the environment was pumping.
The Dragons misplaced hooker Andrew McCullough to a dislocated elbow, and the ache on his face mentioned all of it after he jumped to his toes after tackling Isaah Yeo early within the second half.
Jack Bird stayed down for a penalty with 5 minutes on the clock, and after replays confirmed the back-rower accumulating an unintended knee to the top, was ordered from the sector by the bunker.