Kili Paul aces viral Kacha Badam meme song with some groovy dance steps. Watch

Tanzania’s Kili Paul is again once more with yet one more viral dance video. This time, he may be seen shaking a leg to the viral meme music Kacha Badam. He has taken to his Instagram web page to share this video of himself the place he may be seen having fun with himself as he grooves to this viral Bengali music.

The video opens to point out him in an outside setting, trying on the digicam. One by one, he then aces all of the hook steps that different people who find themselves taking part on this pattern are seen to be doing. He continues dancing with a smile on his face and pulls off this dance with as a lot ease, as he does all of his relaxation.

“Kacha Badam. My camera man was terrible today. Hope you like it anyway,” reads the caption that he posted this video with, together with a laughing and a coronary heart emoji. He additionally used the hashtags #kilipaul #dance #kachabadam #india.

Watch it right here:

Since being posted a day in the past, this video has already gone viral on Instagram. It has acquired greater than 2.4 lakh likes and a number of other feedback to this point. And the numbers solely preserve going up.

Many Instagram customers took to the feedback part to submit fireplace emojis. “Really awesome,” posted a person. “Wow, you dance so well,” commented one other. “Haye so sweet, Kili. awesome dance to all songs,” posted a 3rd.

What are your ideas on this viral dance video?