Kili Paul and his sister dance to Kacha Badam song. Watch viral video

If you’re energetic on Instagram, you’d have undoubtedly heard the crazily viral Bengali hit Kacha Badam. It has taken the Internet by storm and is without doubt one of the hottest songs for Instagram reels. The newest to leap on the bandwagon is standard Tanzanian Instagrammer Kili Paul who’s seen shaking a leg to the hit tune alongside along with his sister Neema Paul. The video, uploaded three days in the past, has already received 5.5 million views.

In the viral video, Kili may be seen dancing enthusiastically to the tune alongside along with his sister Neema. They additionally do the hook step of the tune completely.

“Since everyone wanted to see @neemapaul155 dance to this, here it is the best she can do,” Kili captioned the video. Watch the wonderful efficiency beneath:

Watch the wonderful efficiency beneath:

The Instagram publish received a number of feedback with customers praising the brother-sister duo.

“Perfect dance Bro,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Great bro… your sister is so beautiful,” posted one other consumer.

Kacha Badam, initially sung by a peanut vendor named Bhuban Badyakar from West Bengal, grew to become a viral sensation after singer and musician Nazmu Reachat created a peppy rendition of the tune.

What do you consider this wonderful dance efficiency?