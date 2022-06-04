Kili Paul, sister Neema lip-sync to Ali Zafar’s Jhoom in new viral video. Watch

If you’re a common on social media platforms and particularly Instagram, then you definitely is likely to be realizing that the track Jhoom by Ali Zafar has been regaining lots of reputation of late. There are additionally other forms of movies and posts that make use of this trending audio with it. Hopping on the bandwagon is influencer Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul of their latest viral video. And they ace the lip-sync to this viral track similar to all their different movies.

In the video, Kili Paul will be seen in his conventional Tanzanian apparel, in signature type. His sister, Neema Paul will also be seen standing proper behind him on this video. While the brother lip-syncs to this viral track Jhoom by Ali Zafar within the viral video that they’ve shared on Instagram, sister Neema will be seen smiling adorably within the background as she enjoys the beats to this track.

Kili Paul will be seen emoting to the track and his expressions are completely on level, true to character. He has shared this video on Instagram and likewise tagged Ali Zafar within the caption. The remainder of it reads, “Such a masterpiece.” The caption to this Instagram video is full with the emojis of some purple hearts.

Watch Kili and Neema Paul’s newest viral video beneath:

The video was shared two days in the past and has collected over 1.7 lakh likes already.

An Instagram consumer writes, “Y’all are so awesome, family.” “You rock,” reads one other remark. A 3rd remark reads, “Such a diamond.”

What are your ideas on this video on Ali Zafar’s viral track Jhoom?