‘Kill the Boer’ case: Malema details pain of witnessing apartheid police victimising his mother | News24

Economic Freedom Fighters chief Julius Malema testified concerning the ache of witnessing his mom being victimised by a gaggle of apartheid law enforcement officials.

Malema took offence with the categorising of the proof of two white people who survived farm assaults as “real trauma”.

He stated this undermined his personal lived experiences.

An emotional Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chief Julius Malema detailed the ache that continues to hang-out him after witnessing his mom being victimised by a gaggle of apartheid law enforcement officials, when he testified within the Equality Court in AfriForum’s “Kill the Boer” case on Thursday.

The combative Malema took offence with foyer group AfriForum’s authorized consultant, advocate Mark Oppenheimer, for categorising the proof given earlier by two white people who survived farm assaults as “real trauma” in comparison with the ache Malema had skilled.

The EFF chief stated the AfriForum authorized counsel was undermining his personal lived experiences and that of black South Africans as an entire.

“We are sitting here in court still having to deal with the trauma inflicted upon us by the apartheid system. To then be further subjected to being interrogated by an organisation [AfriForum] that continues to promote racism in this country is really unfair.”

READ | ‘Kill the Boer’ case: Combative Malema refuses to answer questions, calls AfriForum, lawyer racist

“The trauma of two people is called ‘real trauma’, but the trauma of black parents who had to pick up the dead bodies of their children in Soweto after 1976 is not called real trauma. Their children went to school and never came back; this is not referred to as real trauma. Real trauma is white and that of two families whose testimony was given before this court.

“I’m speaking about hundreds of kids who’ve died, hundreds of kids who’ve seen their moms tortured. I used to be younger when police walked into my mom’s home; she was sleeping, and the policemen took off the blankets she had lined herself with. She was not dressed up as she was sleeping, however [the] males [policemen] took off her blankets.”

Malema said:

I live with that for the rest of my life, that some strange men came into my house and took the blankets off my mother to search if she was not a terrorist. That is not real trauma because it is not white.

He added that while AfriForum was of the belief that the apartheid system had been done away with, the country unfortunately still faced economic apartheid.

“A decolonisation undertaking requires violence. Colonialism is violent; it is like racism. And the one method to cope with violence is that you just have to be violent. Therefore there’s nothing unsuitable in partaking in a revolution.

“Revolutions themselves are violent. My lord, when the time comes and the conditions on the ground permit that arms must be taken, we will do so without hesitation. Our forefathers did that, and we will not hesitate to take over from where they left off because they did not achieve that which they fought for. But we are prepared like we are doing now to engage in peaceful talks,” stated Malema.

READ MORE | AfriForum’s ‘Kill the Boer’ case a veiled attempt at ‘halting pursuit of economic emancipation’ – Malema

The EFF chief was giving testimony within the civil case introduced by AfriForum towards him, his celebration, and EFF Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, for persevering with to sing the tune “Kill the Boer”.

The tune had been beforehand dominated to be a type of hate speech.

AfriForum had, all through the seven days that the trial had been sitting, tried to show that the singing of hate-filled songs had severe repercussions, particularly for white farmers.

Malema had, nevertheless, maintained that the tune, notably “Kill the Boer” was not a command to motion, however a chant adopted from the time of the wrestle for liberation.

He justified his celebration’s continued singing of the tune in 2022, saying the wrestle for financial emancipation was nonetheless ongoing and, due to this fact, the necessity to sing wrestle songs.

Oppenheimer warned that whereas Malema was giving context and explaining songs ought to not be taken for his or her literal that means, however for his or her symbolism, his personal supporters may take his chants actually and have interaction in violent acts.

An unrepentant Malema, nevertheless, warned Oppenheimer that he would ultimately be president of the nation, and the AfriForum authorized counsel ought to come to phrases with this.

We need to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.