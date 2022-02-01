Killer dad’s chilling video to daughter

A Perth father who killed his two younger kids made an expert music video devoted to his “bossy pants” daughter earlier than the murder-suicide.

A father who murdered his two younger kids earlier than ending his personal life posted a music video gushing about his four-year-old daughter earlier than the horrific assault.

Police imagine Indika Gunathilaka, 40, murdered his four-year-old daughter Lily and six-year-old son Kohan of their beds earlier than taking his personal life within the storage of their dwelling within the southeast Perth suburb of Huntingdale.

Authorities had been alerted after they did not arrive for a gathering with their mom and rushed to the house about 6.30pm Friday.

A music video Mr Gunathilaka created and had professionally filmed has since emerged, devoted to four-year-old Lily.

The video alternates with clips of the daddy and daughter laughing collectively on the sofa with snippets of him singing on beachside cliffs.

In the chilling footage, Mr Gunathilaka described Lily as a “bossy pants” and stated all he needed for her was “happiness”, even when he’s “worm feed”.

“I don’t love you more than your brother but it’s true what people say, there is something about a daughter that a father could never fray,” the dad sings.

“One look from you is all I need to turn gloom into glee, remember that I loved you before our first meet.”

The video was recorded in 2019 and has since garnered greater than 57,000 views, attracting a whole bunch of feedback because the incident on Friday.

Two days earlier than the our bodies of Mr Gunathilaka and the youngsters had been found, he shared a photograph on Facebook of all of them holding arms on a seashore watching the sundown, their backs to the digicam.

“Indika I know why posted this picture to say you were leaving with the kids,” one Facebook buddy commented on the picture.

WA Police assistant commissioner for the metropolitan area Allan Adams stated preliminary investigations led police to imagine there was no different individual concerned within the deaths.

“The exact cause of death and the circumstances will be thoroughly investigated and this will take some time but I tell you at this stage, we are treating this incident as a double murder suicide,” he stated.

“The incident got here to police consideration upon the mom attending a predetermined location to choose up the youngsters they usually weren‘t at that location.

“She made some inquiries with her broader family, who attended the Huntingdale address and then called police.

“The early assessment … is that this is a domestic homicide-suicide, so investigations will determine ultimately whether that scenario is what they are confronted with or whether there are some other issues at play.”

He described the deaths as “extreme in the tragedy and sadness” and “extremely difficult to comprehend”.

The confronting scene had been highly traumatic for first responders, he added.

Police who made the grisly discovery were reportedly left so distraught they had to be comforted nearby afterwards.

Before Christmas, Mr Gunathilaka used his Facebook profile to post a public 18-minute video in which he confirmed he suffered from depression, had been prescribed medication and had been seeing a psychologist.

He admitted to having attention seeking behaviour but said he would not check the number of likes on the video.

“I have been told before that I need attention. I need views or hits or whatever. Probably. I do have a bit of attention seeking in my nature, I do admit to it,” he said.

He spoke of a “deep dark hole” people struggling could find themselves in and said “people suiciding always don’t intend to terminate their life”.

“What they want to end or terminate is the pain they’re in which is unbearable … there’s no coming back from it.

“Depression is one of the biggest killers … I know it too well.”

In the video, he stated “we all make mistakes” and urged viewers to achieve out and search help for any points they had been having.

Mr Gunathilaka beforehand labored as a city planner and arrange his personal enterprise IMG Town Planning and Development Solutions in 2014.

He was additionally a singer and founding committee member of the Western Australia Royal College Old Boys Association, a social group for Sri Lankan males.

As the household and group grappled with what had unfolded, a toy bear and rabbit had been laid exterior the house in a touching tribute to the 2 kids.