“Killer”, “No War” Slogans Scrawled In Russian TV Anchor’s Italy Villa

Vandals on Wednesday scrawled anti-war slogans on a villa in Italy believed to belong to a Russian TV anchor near President Vladimir Putin, and dyed the pool purple.

The phrases “killer” and “no war” had been sprayed onto the partitions of the villa in Pianello del Lario, reportedly owned by Vladimir Solovyev, whereas the swimming pool overlooking Lake Como was colored purple, in line with photographs taken by the ANSA information company.

Italian authorities mentioned earlier Wednesday they had been investigating a small fireplace at one other of Solovyev’s trip houses within the close by city of Menaggio.

Solovyev, a outstanding radio and tv presenter, is taken into account the Kremlin’s most prolific and enthusiastic propagandist.

He has three villas within the space, all of which have been seized by Italian monetary police as a part of sweeping Western sanctions in opposition to these near Putin.

The villas, collectively value some eight million euros in line with the Italian authorities, are believed to be at the moment empty.

“Just one team of firemen put out the fire within a very short time,” Como fireplace chief, Gennaro di Maio, instructed AFP.

“There is hardly any damage, it was burnt tyres that gave off visible black smoke,” he mentioned.

Menaggio’s mayor, Michele Spaggiari, instructed Italy’s AGI information company that the hearth seemed to be “a demonstrative act” inflicting little or no injury.

Spaggiari mentioned Solovyev purchased the property on the western aspect of the favored vacation vacation spot in northern Italy about 5 years in the past.

