Killer was ‘harmful to society’ three times before fatal burning, inquest hears
“How does it work that all of the different psychiatrists and doctors in mental health have different opinions about the treatment of mental health patients?”
Loading
In his assertion to the court docket, a household pal of the Sharmas, Winnerjit Singh, referred to incidents involving O’Donohue that had been highlighted through the coronial inquest.
In 2010, O’Donohue tried to kill himself by taking a drug overdose and mixing it with alcohol. After this, he was identified as psychotic.
In 2011, he walked right into a Queensland police station and confessed that he wished to take an officer’s gun and use it to kill union officers.
In 2012, O’Donohue admitted to talking to a fellow OzCare facility resident concerning the potential worth and buy of a firearm.
In 2016, he went to a Brisbane union constructing the place he was threatening, abusive and ranting, demanding to see a union boss. He stated he wished retribution towards the union.
Mr Singh pleaded with Mr Ryan to present Mr Sharma’s household – together with his aged mother and father, two sisters and brother – justice and clarify to them who was accountable.
“If a psychiatrist is saying that he [O’Donohue] is mentally sick, of course we agree he is mentally sick, but why was he in society despite being mentally sick?” Mr Singh informed the court docket.
“I just heard 2010, 2011, 2012, 2016 – there was a lot of times and situations where they said this person is harmful to society.”
Mr Sharma, recognized to many as Manmeet Alisher, was killed a few months into his job as a Brisbane City Council bus driver.
The 29-year-old had lived in Australia for years after emigrating from India and had cast a reputation for himself throughout the tight-knit Punjabi neighborhood as a singer, songwriter and actor.
Mr Sharma was additionally as a consequence of marry in 2017.