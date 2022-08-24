Kilometre-long traffic jams as black ice closes roads in Blue Mountains

The NSW Rural Fire Service has additionally urged any motorists travelling within the space to make use of their fog lights as a substitute of excessive or hazard lights, and to pay attention to doable particles, fallen bushes and powerlines.

Trains are additionally affected within the space as a result of situations on the Blue Mountains line.

Customers are being advised to anticipate main delays all through the day.

“Trains are running late due to heavy snow and ice on the tracks and an issue with a freight train,” an announcement from NSW TrainLink learn.