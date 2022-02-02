Kim Jong Un, wife and aunt at Lunar New Year concert

Korean chief Kim Jong Un and his spouse attended a Lunar New Year’s Day live performance in Pyongyang the place he acquired thunderous cheers from viewers members and artists who praised him for heralding a “new era” of nationwide energy, state media reported.

Footage from state TV confirmed Kim and Ri smiling and speaking on the theater whereas sitting close to Kim Kyong Hui, the chief’s aunt who was making her first public look in two years.

Kim Kyong Hui’s destiny had been unsure after Kim Jong Un had her husband and the North’s then-No. 2 official, Jang Song Thaek, executed for treason and corruption in 2013.

Rumors that she had been purged or executed by her nephew circulated for years earlier than she was seen – additionally at a Lunar New Year’s live performance – with Kim Jong Un in 2020.