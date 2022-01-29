Kim Kardashian sizzles in racy new bikini snaps

The Kardashian sister has precipitated a stir on-line with a collection of significantly attractive snaps – simply days after her final bikini photographs copped criticism.

Kim Kardashian has set the web alight with a collection of scorching bikini photographs.

The 41-year-old posed in a tiny pink bikini on a solar lounger throughout her Bahamas getaway with new man Pete Davidson.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star lined her physique in tanning oil and leaned again on her arms in all 4 snaps.

She went for a glamorous look, pairing her string bikini with a big metallic sun shades, whereas pulling her lengthy hair again right into a ponytail.

Kim confirmed the photographs have been taken throughout her journey to the Bahamas with Pete, 28, earlier this month by captioning the publish: “Still spamming vacay pics.”

Fans rushed to the feedback part to go with Kim, revealing the couldn’t get sufficient of her vacation content material.

Many followers described the mum-of-four as “stunning” and “beautiful” within the photographs.

“This is beyond amazing,” one wrote.

“You’re not playing fair,” one other teased.

As one remarked: “Pete Davidson is one lucky SOB.”

Earlier this week she precipitated a stir along with her 283 million followers for a really totally different cause after it appeared the Skims founder might have Photoshopped an earlier bikini image from the Bahamas journey.

In the photograph, Kim was modelling a swimsuit from her new assortment, however followers famous it appeared her leg was warped and featured a curve behind her knee.

Although Kardashian was fast to delete the photograph and re-upload the series with out the botched picture, a fan account nonetheless managed to screenshot and repost it.

“Kim what happened to your leg?” requested one fan, whereas one other hinted, “Kim, Kim, Kim … Your right leg is, uh …”

The KKW Beauty founder hasn’t publicly acknowledged the Photoshop allegations – however they got here simply hours after a medical examine named the star as an influencer fuelling negative body image.

A study conducted by Toronto’s York University found that “slim-thick” imagery on-line causes extra physique dissatisfaction amongst younger girls that photographs of slimmer girls.

The “slim-thick” physique preferrred — outlined by the researchers as “a curvier or more full-body type, characterised by a small waist and flat stomach but large butt, breasts and thighs” — has change into extra idolised in mainstream media lately, with the Kardashians broadly credited as being behind the surge in recognition.

The examine really named the Kardashian mogul and her sister Kylie Jenner as influencers who contribute to the discontent girls really feel about their our bodies due to their on-line content material, describing the physique sort as “unattainable”.