Kim Kardashian tries to sell her Yeezy shoes amid Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian appears to be ridding herself of all issues Kanye West proper now … right down to her footwear.

The 41-year-old billionaire posted two pairs of black Yeezy sandals on her Kardashian Kloset web site over the weekend, itemizing the used footwear for $375 and $350.

Both black mesh mule-style heels have been out there in measurement 37 (or a US measurement 6 to six.5), with the higher-priced pair together with the field and the lower-priced itemizing delivery sans packaging.

While it is smart that the Skims founder would wish to half with the West-labeled sandals — she was declared legally single earlier this month after filing to divorce West in February 2021 — social media customers have been fast to name out her try to money in on footwear she absolutely obtained at no cost from her ex.

“Not Kim out here selling her Yeezy sandals I can’t lmao,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

Fans shared their outrage on the billionaire promoting her used, gifted footwear. kimkardashian/Instagram

“Selling stuff you’ve gotten for free when you’re already a ‘billionaire’ is so GROSS,” one other commenter added on the “KUWTK” Reddit.

Another roasted Kardashian’s controversial comments about working, including, “nobody wants to work these days, just sell the clothes you were gifted!”

Ostensibly as a result of backlash, Kardashian Kloset rapidly eliminated each on-line listings, which now reveal error messages.

This isn’t the primary time somebody has referred to as out one of many Kardashians for re-selling gifted objects on their style website, which launched in 2019 and doesn’t profit charity.

In 2010, Christian Cowan aired his anger at Khloé Kardashian for trying to sell runway samples she’d been despatched, though a supply advised Page Six Style the star was by no means requested to return the objects.

Kardashian just lately added swimwear to her style and sweetness empire with the launch of Skims Swim. kimkardashian/Instagram

Like Kim’s Yeezy footwear, the itemizing disappeared off the web site.

The shoe scenario follows Kim’s profitable launch of her Skims Swim line on March 18, with the truth star — who’s at the moment dating comedian Pete Davidson, 28 — adding swimwear to her $3.2 billion shapewear and lingerie model.

Meanwhile, West, 44, has been axed from performing at the Grammys because of his “concerning online behavior.”

The rapper was banned from Instagram for twenty-four hours on March 16 following his tirade towards Trevor Noah, who posted in assist of Kardashian throughout her tumultuous divorce and custody battle with West.

It appears unlikely we’ll see any extra Yeezy castoffs in Kim’s “Kloset” shifting ahead, however solely time will inform.