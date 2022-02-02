World
kim: Wife of Kim Jong Un makes first public appearance since September – Times of India
SEOUL: North Korean chief Kim Jong Un‘s spouse, Ri Sol Ju, appeared in state media for the primary time in almost 5 months on Wednesday, because the ruling household has maintained a low profile through the coronavirus pandemic.
Kim and Ri attended an artwork efficiency on the Mansudae Art Theatre within the capital Pyongyang celebrating the Lunar New Year vacation, the official KCNA information company mentioned.
She was final seen publicly on Sept. 9 ,when she joined her husband in visiting the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, which homes the embalmed our bodies of Kim’s late grandfather and father, on the anniversary of the nation’s founding.
“When (Kim) appeared at the auditorium of the theatre with his wife, Ri Sol Ju, amid the playing of the welcome music, the audience raised stormy cheers of ‘Hurrah!'” KCNA mentioned, including the couple took the stage after the present to shake fingers and take a photograph with the artists.
Ri had as soon as garnered worldwide consideration https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-korea-north-idUKBRE89T05720121030 as she usually accompanied Kim on social, enterprise and even army outings, in a stark break from his father, Kim Jong Il, who was hardly ever seen in public with any of his wives.
She had disappeared from state media for greater than a yr earlier than being seen attending a live performance final February, fuelling hypothesis over her well being and potential being pregnant.
South Korea’s National Intelligence Service instructed lawmakers https://www.reuters.com/article/us-northkorea-politics-idUSKBN2AH00V that she apparently avoided outdoors actions to stop COVID-19 infections however was “playing well with their kids.”
The spy company believes Kim and Ri have three youngsters, however little is publicly recognized about them.
North Korea has not confirmed any COVID-19 outbreaks, however closed its borders and brought strict curbs together with journey restrictions.
