Kim Yo Jong Fast Facts
Birth Date: September 26, 1987 or 1988 (Widely believed to be in her early 30s, although her reported delivery 12 months varies.)
Marriage: Choe Song
Children: Information unavailable publicly
Education: Kim Il Sung University
Education and Family
Attended faculty in Bern, Switzerland, across the identical time as her brother Kim Jong Un within the late Nineties. She studied below numerous pseudonyms.
Political Career and Public Appearances
2007 – Named junior cadre within the ruling Korean Workers’ Party (WPK).
2009-2011 – Works within the National Defense Commission and serves as Kim Jong Il’s private secretary
December 2011 – Attends her father’s state funeral.
March 2014 – Attends the Supreme People’s Assembly elections. This is her first public look alongside her brother and the primary public point out of her title by North Korean state media.
2014 – Is appointed vice director of the Workers’ Party of Korea Propaganda and Agitation Department.
October 8, 2017 – January 2021 – Alternate member of the WPK’s Politburo. It is unclear in what capability she has served on this place. On some lists she just isn’t named, resulting in hypothesis that she has been demoted and reinstated greater than as soon as. As of January 2021, she now not seems as an alternate member. She has additionally been alternately listed as “first vice department director” to “vice department director” of the Politburo.
February 27-28, 2019 – Attends the US-North Korea summit in Hanoi, Vietnam.
March 12, 2019 – North Korean state media declares Kim is elected to the Supreme People’s Assembly.