Kim Yo Jong Fast Facts

Birth Date: September 26, 1987 or 1988 (Widely believed to be in her early 30s, although her reported delivery 12 months varies.)

Marriage: Choe Song

Children: Information unavailable publicly

Education: Kim Il Sung University

Education and Family

Attended faculty in Bern, Switzerland, across the identical time as her brother Kim Jong Un within the late Nineties. She studied below numerous pseudonyms.

One of at least five known siblings. She is the youngest youngster of former North Korean chief Kim Jong Il and Ko Yong Hui. She is the sister of the present chief Kim Jong Un. Her grandfather was North Korea’s first chief.

Political Career and Public Appearances

2007 – Named junior cadre within the ruling Korean Workers’ Party (WPK).

2009-2011 – Works within the National Defense Commission and serves as Kim Jong Il’s private secretary

December 2011 – Attends her father’s state funeral.

March 2014 – Attends the Supreme People’s Assembly elections. This is her first public look alongside her brother and the primary public point out of her title by North Korean state media.

2014 – Is appointed vice director of the Workers’ Party of Korea Propaganda and Agitation Department.

October 8, 2017 – January 2021 – Alternate member of the WPK’s Politburo. It is unclear in what capability she has served on this place. On some lists she just isn’t named, resulting in hypothesis that she has been demoted and reinstated greater than as soon as. As of January 2021, she now not seems as an alternate member. She has additionally been alternately listed as “first vice department director” to “vice department director” of the Politburo.

February 9, 2018 – Kim attends the opening ceremony of the – Kim attends the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics held in Pyeongchang, South Korea. She is the primary member of the North’s ruling dynasty to go to the South because the finish of the Korean War in 1953.

February 10, 2018 – Meets with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and points a proper invitation to Moon from Kim Jong Un to journey to North Korea for what can be the primary assembly of Korean leaders since 2007.

February 27-28, 2019 – Attends the US-North Korea summit in Hanoi, Vietnam.

March 12, 2019 – North Korean state media declares Kim is elected to the Supreme People’s Assembly.