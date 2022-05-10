Kindest cut: The barbers helping men open up about their mental health
A local survey had discovered 57 per cent of respondents agreed males within the area wouldn’t be snug speaking about their psychological well being earlier than issues reached disaster level.
The majority of these aged 16 to 25 believed males and boys would wish to drink alcohol in an effort to speak about their feelings to mates or household.
Garbutt says: “A lot of the time when people want to speak to men, they default to going through footy clubs and cricket clubs, but part of this whole exercise was recognising that not all men play sport.”
Garbutt’s son had simply began a hairdressing apprenticeship, and it occurred to him {that a} barber store was precisely the type of inclusive setting the motion group was on the lookout for.
“Every man is going to get his hair cut or beard trimmed or whatever,” Garbutt says. “Informally, they have been places where men might go and have a chat anyway. There’s something about sitting in a chair facing forward and someone behind you; there’s not that kind of face-to-face confrontational thing, and you probably feel like your guard’s down a little bit.”
In the US, some hairdressers and barbers have been educated to do the whole lot from recognising the signs of domestic abuse and sexual assault to checking high blood pressure.
Lorenzo Lewis based The Confess Project, a non-profit organisation based mostly in Arkansas that trains barbers to be frontline counsellors for shoppers who’re depressed, traumatised or contemplating suicide.
In 2017, hairdressers within the jap suburbs of Melbourne were trained to spot signs of domestic violence in a program delivered by the Eastern Domestic Violence Centre.
In Macedon Ranges, all of the barbers concerned in Cut the Silence will endure coaching to assist them recognise indicators of misery, begin a dialog and supply data on native companies.
The course stresses the barbers will not be anticipated to be psychologists or know methods to remedy anybody’s issues – they’re there to offer an off-the-cuff non-judgmental house the place males can speak truthfully.
Deepa Patel, of the Macedon Ranges Suicide Prevention Action Group, says: “This is not putting barbers up to be an alternative to counsellors or professionals. It’s just that we recognise men often talk when they’re sitting in that chair.”
Joseph Woods, from Joe’s Barber Shop in Kyneton, says he was conscious of aged folks in Macedon Ranges who weren’t certain methods to entry psychological well being assets.
“We are there to give them some guidance and pick up on their emotions, which we do anyway,” Woods says.
“It seemed just a simple matter for me to participate in Cut the Silence and be able to give them access to resources that they may be looking for.”