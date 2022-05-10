Kindest cut: The barbers helping men open up about their mental health

A local survey had discovered 57 per cent of respondents agreed males within the area wouldn’t be snug speaking about their psychological well being earlier than issues reached disaster level.

The majority of these aged 16 to 25 believed males and boys would wish to drink alcohol in an effort to speak about their feelings to mates or household.

Garbutt says: “A lot of the time when people want to speak to men, they default to going through footy clubs and cricket clubs, but part of this whole exercise was recognising that not all men play sport.”

Garbutt’s son had simply began a hairdressing apprenticeship, and it occurred to him {that a} barber store was precisely the type of inclusive setting the motion group was on the lookout for.

“Every man is going to get his hair cut or beard trimmed or whatever,” Garbutt says. “Informally, they have been places where men might go and have a chat anyway. There’s something about sitting in a chair facing forward and someone behind you; there’s not that kind of face-to-face confrontational thing, and you probably feel like your guard’s down a little bit.”