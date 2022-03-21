“King Arrives”: Virat Kohli Links Up With Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad Ahead Of IPL 2022. See Pics | Cricket News

Everyone was ready eagerly to see when Virat Kohli hyperlinks up with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad and the second lastly got here on Monday because the star batter joined the group camp in Mumbai. Having led the franchise for the final 9 seasons (2013-21), Kohli will look to carry out to one of the best of his means this yr after stepping down as captain. Recently, RCB had appointed former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis as their skipper for the upcoming season.

IPL 2022 will start on March 26 with the event opener being performed between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on the Wankhede Stadium.

RCB are but to win IPL and this yr, the franchise would look to interrupt their title drought. The group will start their marketing campaign on March 27 in opposition to the Punjab Kings.

Last season, RCB had managed to succeed in the playoffs however the franchise didn’t make it to the summit conflict. During the 2021 UAE leg, Kohli had introduced that he wouldn’t lead the franchise from the 2022 season.

Promoted

Kohli was retained by RCB forward of the mega public sale and through the years, the right-handed batter has time and time once more spoken about why the franchise is particular to him. Kohli has been with the group for the reason that inception of the IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Squad: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Faf du Plessis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahamad, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey.