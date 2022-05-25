King into final despite Supernovas loss

A decent spell of bowling from Australian leg-spinner Alana King has not been sufficient to safe victory within the Women’s T20 Challenge for Supernovas, however has helped ebook a spot in Saturday’s ultimate.

King conceded simply 20 runs off her 4 overs, probably the most miserly bowling of Tuesday’s match, however defending 5-150 was an excessive amount of to ask for the Supernovas’ assault.

However, whereas Velocity reached their goal with seven wickets and ten balls to spare, Supernovas stay forward of them on internet run fee within the three workforce, 4 match match.

With one match of the group stage left Supernovas are assured a spot within the ultimate, towards both Velocity, or Trailblazers, who King’s workforce beat on Monday.

Supernovas had been decreased to 3-18, largely by the tempo bowling of England’s Kate Cross (2-24). Harmanpreet Kaur’s 71 took them to a decent rating, however on the identical Pune floor that they had made 163 on Monday.

Shafaki Verma and Laura Wolvaardt every made 51 as Velocity chased down the goal regardless of Deandra Dottin’s 2-21.