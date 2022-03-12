‘King Kong’ monkey bashes seagull to death and eats it in wild video

Horrifying footage reveals a monkey climb on to a pole at a zoo, seize a seagull out of the air and bash it to demise. WARNING: Graphic

A UK zoo monkey is drawing comparisons to King Kong after climbing a tall pole to swipe a seagull from the sky — which it then battered to demise and devoured in entrance of shocked onlookers. A TikTok video of the brutal second has amassed over 2 million views on TikTok since Sunday, Kennedy News reported.

“It was like watching the real King Kong,” Bec Adamson, 32, informed Kennedy of the violent assault, which occurred whereas she was visiting the Chester Zoo in Cheshire together with her household.

“We’d just been to see the rhinos, so we were walking across, then I saw all these seagulls circling and then this monkey caught one as it was flying past,” defined the hospitality employee, who was together with her then-partner Jamie Stockall, 35, and five-year-old son Dominik Minshull on the time. “It was really clever.”

Adamson added, “I told Jamie and Dominik looked too, so I started filming. When I zoomed in I could see he was battering the f**k out of this seagull. I couldn’t believe I was catching it on video.

In the accompanying 45-second clip, the capuchin — a species native to the jungles of central and South America — can be seen perched atop a 7m pole slamming the hapless feather bag against it repeatedly as bystanders gasp in shock.

The moment evoked the iconic scene from “King Kong” (1933) the place the titular gorilla smashes an aeroplane whereas astride the Empire State Building.

At one level, Furious George even appeared to “lick blood off its fingers” because the seagull went limp in its arms.

An appalled Adamson says that the bloodthirsty monkey then dropped the gull so it might clamber down the pole and rip out its “insides,” which it then dragged again to its cage to eat.

“I noticed he was licking his fingers. He was really enjoying his meal,” described the Northwich native, who stated by that point, a crowd of 100 spectators had fashioned.

The fascination was amplified on-line with one TikTok commenter writing, “Brutal, yet so satisfying.”

“That monkey is living the dream! I’ve wanted to do that every time my chips were stolen,” gushed one other, whereas one commenter described the scene as “finger-licking good.”

“What people don’t know is that this is on set at the next King Kong movie. Kong v Gullzilla,” quipped one jokester.

Interestingly, Adamson’s son was extra curious than disturbed by the grisly spectacle.

“Dominik asked if David Attenborough was watching as well because we watch this sort of thing at home,” the mom mused, referring to the famed naturalist broadcaster. “He just thought it was amazing because he thought they were fighting.”

“It could have scarred him for life,” she added. “If I was his age, I’d have been terrified. I think I’m raising a psychopath.”

However, on the finish of the day, Adamson stated she wasn’t too frightened because the “violent” scene is simply “what happens in nature.”

Indeed, together with consuming fruits and nuts, Capuchin monkeys are identified to prey on birds, frogs, and even small mammals.

This article was initially printed by the New York Post and reproduced with permission