King of clay Nadal beats Ruud to take grand slam tally to 22
Rafael Nadal beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 within the French Open remaining on Sunday for his 14th championship at Roland Garros and twenty second grand slam title general, including to 2 information he already owned.
Nadal’s victory got here two days after his thirty sixth birthday and made him the oldest title winner within the historical past of the claycourt match.
Ruud led 3-1 within the second set, a deficit that spurred Nadal to lift his degree – he took the final 11 video games.
The Spaniard’s first triumph in Paris got here in 2005 at age 19. No man or girl ever has gained the singles trophy at any main occasion greater than his 14 in Paris. And no man has gained extra grand slam titles than Nadal.
He now could be two forward of rivals Roger Federer, who hasn’t performed in virtually a 12 months after a sequence of knee operations, and Novak Djokovic, who missed the Australian Open in January as a result of he was not vaccinated in opposition to COVID-19.
Given his age and, of extra concern, the power ache in his left foot that has been an off-and-on drawback for years, Nadal has mentioned repeatedly in latest days that he can by no means make sure whether or not every match at Court Philippe Chatrier is likely to be his final.
En path to victory, Nadal navigated his well beyond 4 French Open opponents ranked within the high 10 – No.9 Felix Auger-Aliassime within the fourth spherical, No.1 Djokovic within the quarter-finals, No.3 Alexander Zverev – who stopped due to a foot damage – within the semi-finals after which No.8 Ruud.