King of clay Nadal beats Ruud to take grand slam tally to 22

Rafael Nadal beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 within the French Open remaining on Sunday for his 14th championship at Roland Garros and twenty second grand slam title general, including to 2 information he already owned.

Nadal’s victory got here two days after his thirty sixth birthday and made him the oldest title winner within the historical past of the claycourt match.

Long reside the king of clay: Rafael Nadal after beating Casper Ruud to win the 2022 French Open. Credit:Getty Images

Ruud led 3-1 within the second set, a deficit that spurred Nadal to lift his degree – he took the final 11 video games.

The Spaniard’s first triumph in Paris got here in 2005 at age 19. No man or girl ever has gained the singles trophy at any main occasion greater than his 14 in Paris. And no man has gained extra grand slam titles than Nadal.