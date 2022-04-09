King Shaka International Airport evacuated after false fire alarm | News24

On Saturday, a false fireplace alarm set off evacuation protocols at King Shaka International Airport.

A false fireplace alarm set off evacuation procedures on the King Shaka International Airport on Saturday, the Airports Company of SA (ACSA) mentioned.

The firm added though it turned out to be a false alarm, it at all times needed to observe evacuation protocol.

The process set off quite a lot of appeals for data on Twitter when passengers had been confused over why they had been being corralled on the airport.

ACSA mentioned there could be flight delays because of this, and passengers should name their airline on to verify whether or not their flight was affected.

It tweeted: “Good day, thank you for getting in touch. Kindly note it was a false fire alarm. We apologise for the inconvenience this has caused.”

Last Sunday, flights had been delayed on the similar airport resulting from a refuelling “glitch”. In that case, they had been having issues with the gasoline hydrant system. Refuelling needed to be finished by a tanker.