King to take on Cabinet role

Brand MHR Madeleine King is about to turn out to be an essential a part of new Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Cabinet after retaining her seat by miles on the Federal election.

As of the time of publication, Ms King has obtained 67.1 per cent of the two-party most well-liked vote to challenger Peter Hudson’s 32.9 per cent.

She additionally obtained greater than 50 per cent of first-preference votes in Brand and has seen a swing even additional in her favour of 10.5 per cent. The margin in Brand was beforehand 6.7 per cent.

Ms King stated the folks of Brand had “comprehensively rejected Scott Morrison’s nasty and regressive brand of politics”.

“Scott Morrison and the Liberals attacked WA at every opportunity, and WA voters have responded in kind,” Ms King instructed the Sound Telegraph.

“I am also pleased that Clive Palmer’s UAP received even less support than they did in 2019. Brand voters have seen through Mr Palmer’s campaign cash splash, and will never forgive his legal attacks on our State.”

Camera Icon Cowan MHR Anne Aly, pictured right here with Madeleine King, additionally retained her seat on the Federal election. Credit: Daniel Wilkins / The West Australian

Ms King stated Mr Albanese had confirmed publicly that she will likely be a member of his Cabinet.

“The full details are still being worked through, but we expect the full Cabinet will be sworn in next week,” she stated.

In Opposition, Ms King was shadow minister for commerce and assets and should retain the portfolio in authorities.

Ms King thanked her marketing campaign volunteers and workers in addition to the folks of Brand themselves.

“As a young person growing up in Safety Bay and Rockingham, I never imagined I would have the honour to represent my hometown in the Federal Parliament, let alone represent Australia as a Minister in the Commonwealth Government,” Ms King stated.

“It is only with the support and encouragement of the people of Brand that I am able to do so, and I will never forget that. I won’t let you down.”