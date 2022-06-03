King unbeaten 91 and Hosein’s four-for seal series for West Indies





West Indies 217 for five (King 91*, Carty 43*, de Leede 2-46) beat Netherlands 214 (Edwards 68, O’Dowd 51, Hosein 4-39) by 5 wickets

Brandon King and Keacy Carty ‘s career-best efforts of 91 not out and 43 not out, respectively, in an unbeaten 118-run stand for the sixth wicket, rescued West Indies from 99 for five and led them to a sequence win towards Netherlands in Amstelveen. King backed up his unbeaten 51-ball 58* from the first ODI with one other half-century, and located glorious firm in Carty because the duo chased down a goal of 215 with 5 wickets in hand.

King and Carty, although, resurrected the chase effectively. While King was extra adventurous in his shot-making, Carty, enjoying simply his second ODI, took his time to settle in earlier than opening up his shoulders because the guests ultimately cruised residence with 27 balls to spare.

Earlier, opting to bat first, Netherlands openers Vikramjit Singh and Max O’Dowd laid a stable platform in a 101-run opening stand. Both batters went toe-to-toe with one another of their run-making. Vikramjit bought the boundary counter working for the hosts as he ramped Alzarri Joseph over the slip cordon within the fourth over earlier than driving the identical bowler by way of mid-off. O’Dowd, initially sedate, picked Kyle Mayers by way of the backward sq. leg area for a 4 after which drove him down the bottom in his subsequent over. It did not assist that West Indies dropped each openers thrice inside the primary 15 overs as Netherlands stored a gentle run-rate going.

Netherlands introduced up their 100 within the twenty first over, however it all went downhill for them thereon. As was the case within the first ODI, the spinners, Hayden Walsh and Hosein, caused their downfall. Vikramjit was the primary to depart when he pushed an innocuous, tossed-up ball straight again at Hosein for 46. While O’Dowd reached his fourth ODI half-century, he was quickly undone by a short-of-a-length Hosein supply that crept very low to bowl him.

With each set batters dismissed, Netherlands misplaced their means. Hosein despatched again de Leede for 0 earlier than Nkrumah Bonner claimed Musa Ahmed for 7. Hosein then claimed his fourth wicket, eliminating Teja Nidamanuru for 4, with Netherlands out of the blue discovering themselves 159 for five.

Scott Edwards , batting at No. 3, did his greatest to take his facet to a decent complete however didn’t get a lot assist. He struck 68 off 89 balls and was the final wicket to fall because the hosts didn’t bat out their 50 overs. For West Indies, Hosein was the choose of the bowlers, whereas Joseph picked up two wickets on the finish.

West Indies’ chase bought off on the flawed foot with Shamarh Brooks and Shai Hope falling inside the primary ten overs. While van Beek had Brooks caught at first slip for six, de Leede left Hope’s stumps in a large number with a shocking in-dipper for 18. de Leede then struck once more, trapping Bonner for 15, whereas Nicholas Pooran dragged Aryan Dutt again onto his stumps, having hit him for a six a number of deliveries earlier.

King and Mayers solid a little bit of a fightback for the guests, however as soon as the latter fell on 22, with the staff rating on 99, Netherlands would have a sniffed an upset. King, although, made positive he didn’t lose focus. At no stage did he let the Netherlands bowlers bowl too many dot balls, and even when Carty didn’t rotate the strike, King stored the boundaries flowing. Netherlands fluffed a few run-out makes an attempt, however aside from that, there was little the 2 West Indies batters provided when it comes to possibilities.

King, who smashed 9 fours and three sixes throughout his knock, was named Player of the Match for his effort.





