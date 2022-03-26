Kings of the Jungle: Sydney thrash Perth as they eye off breaking title drought
Sydney can dare to dream about breaking their 17-year NBL title drought after demolishing Perth 102-80 on the Wildcats’ residence court docket to leapfrog their vanquished opponents into second spot on the ladder.
The red-hot Kings’ ninth win in a row lifted them to 14-7 with the Cats slipping to 14-8 inside the ultimate month of the common season with Melbourne United (15-5) nonetheless in entrance however wanting over their shoulders at Sydney.
Whatever lingering doubt about whether or not the Kings had been real title contenders was extinguished in emphatic vogue.
Chase Buford’s group dominated the Wildcats on the Jungle from the leap, changing a 9-4 opening burst right into a 31-11 lead earlier than ending the primary quarter up 35-14.
Wildcats coach Scott Morrison emptied his bench looking for some spark however no mixture was in a position to make a dent in Sydney’s scoring.
With Boomers ahead Xavier Cooks again within the line-up after a two-game absence with an ankle criticism, the Kings didn’t let their foot off the throat within the second time period, nailing pictures from all components of RAC Arena to make it 64-39 on the fundamental break, registering the best half-time whole within the NBL for 3 seasons.
Sydney hit 9 of their 15 pictures from past the arc within the first half and 24 from 37 total with Dejan Vasiljevic, Jaylen Adams, Ian Clark and Makur Maker flourishing from deep.
Young ahead Wani Swaka Lo Buluk harassed the Wildcats on the defensive finish in a rousing reunion together with his former teammates.