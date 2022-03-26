Kings of the Jungle: Sydney thrash Perth as they eye off breaking title drought

Sydney can dare to dream about breaking their 17-year NBL title drought after demolishing Perth 102-80 on the Wildcats’ residence court docket to leapfrog their vanquished opponents into second spot on the ladder.

The red-hot Kings’ ninth win in a row lifted them to 14-7 with the Cats slipping to 14-8 inside the ultimate month of the common season with Melbourne United (15-5) nonetheless in entrance however wanting over their shoulders at Sydney.

Sydney import Jaylen Adams drives to the ring in opposition to Perth guard Bryce Cotton. Credit:Getty

Whatever lingering doubt about whether or not the Kings had been real title contenders was extinguished in emphatic vogue.

Chase Buford’s group dominated the Wildcats on the Jungle from the leap, changing a 9-4 opening burst right into a 31-11 lead earlier than ending the primary quarter up 35-14.