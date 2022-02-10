Kings vanquish demons of John Cain Arena

The final time they performed in Melbourne, the Sydney Kings produced one of many worst performances in membership historical past. They didn’t make the identical mistake.

Sydney has put to mattress one of many worst away begins to a season in its 33-year historical past, using a scorching first quarter and surviving a late South East Melbourne blitz.

The Kings got here into John Cain Arena having misplaced all 4 of their highway video games this season, solely the second time they hadn’t recorded a win away from house on the finish of spherical 10 for the reason that membership entered the league.

But, against a Covid-impacted Phoenix side missing key playmaker Xavier Munford, the Kings streaked away late to document a 92-87 win, a fourth in 5 video games that retains them in contact with the highest 4.

“We’re disappointed,” stand-in Phoenix captain Ryan Broekhoff stated on the court docket after the sport.

“We’re upset that we came out a bit flat and didn’t play as well as we could.

“It’s all about guys stepping up while guys are out.”

Keen to conquer the demons of their final go to to JCA — the place they scored simply 47 factors and had been humiliated by Melbourne United — the Kings, on the again of scorching capturing from guard Dejan Vasiljevic and a giant man masterclass out of Jarell Martin, jumped the Phoenix, taking a seven-point lead into the primary break.

The Phoenix punched again all through the second and third, and, a couple of nights after jetting out of Illawarra with a last-gasp one-point win over the Hawks, Ryan Broekhoff had designs on doing it again, scoring 10 of his side’s last 15 factors.

But a late Angus Glover three gave the Kings the hole the wanted to play the free-throw sport the remainder of the best way house, after multi-talented massive man Xavier Cooks rattled in 11 of his team-high 23 factors within the final. Mitch Creek had 23 factors and is making MVP noise — there’s a case for Cooks to be in that dialog on his latest kind and what it has meant to the Kings of their successful methods.

Pleased, however removed from happy, Kings coach Chase Buford stated his facet nonetheless needed to make loads of enchancment in the event that they needed to make postseason noise.

“I thought that was, by far, our worst defensive game of the year,” Buford stated.

“That’s what we’ve hung our hat on the last few weeks — We got beat by 42 the last time I was in this building, but I definitely felt worse about our defence tonight than I did after that one.

“If we want to be a team that can make the finals and really do something, we have to be so much better defensively.”

Buford praised Cooks and Vasiljevic for his or her work.

“I’ve run out of superlatives to describe X’s performances these days,” he stated.

“He does so much for us on both sides. Defensively, offensively, changes the game with his energy, with his playmaking. He’s a terrific player.

“We don’t win that game without Xav.

“We dug ourselves an early hole and he (Vasiljevic) helped us right away get back out of it and take a little bit of control of the game, so DJ’s terrific.

Phoenix next face a red-hot Tasmania in a Sunday matinee at John Cain Arena, while the Kings head home to host the Brisbane Bullets.

Stand-in coach Judd Flavell said the Phoenix would rue their final quarter performance, where they failed to seize their opportunity to win it.

“It was pretty messy, we had our chances,” Flavell stated.

“We had some really good patches of basketball there, we kept ourselves in the ball game, which is what we were trying to do, and hang in there as much as we could.

“I know we were shorthanded, but we still scored the ball — it was just the fashion that we were going about it.

“Yep, some of that is probably certain personnel being played out of position, but, ultimately, I thought we did enough in those first three quarters, just that fourth quarter we’ll look back upon. It was still within our hands (to win) … we let ourselves down.”

Devastating DJ

When import RJ Hunter went down with a season-ending harm, the favored perception was the Kings would want to discover a substitute. They already had one. Vasiljevic has taken time to work his means again from a horror Achilles harm that ruined what was a promising rookie season. On the again of a scorching night time in opposition to the Breakers the place he splashed 4 three-pointers on his option to 23 factors, Vasiljevic saved it going with a scorching opening quarter in opposition to the Phoenix. He made all 4 of his photographs, together with three from deep on his option to 11 factors within the opener, underlining why he is likely one of the NBL’s most harmful shooters.

Covid ever-present

At the second, it’s a revolving door of Covid ins and outs at South East Melbourne that stand-in coach Judd Flavell labelled a “masterclass in adversity”. Coach Simon Mitchell, captain Kyle Adnam, Cam Gliddon and Munford all missed. Dane Pineau and Reuben Te Rangi returned, however Munford was an enormous loss, having led the staff in scoring in every of the previous two video games. The Kings missed each Makurs, Next star Makur, who’s recovering from bone stress in his left ankle, and his cousin Matur, who will miss a minimum of a fortnight with knee soreness.

Barker Boy

It blows the thoughts that Barker is 25 and solely now’s he getting a good run on the NBL — and that’s solely as a substitute participant due to South East Melbourne’s aforementioned Covid disaster. Barker has carved out a repute as probably the greatest hoopers within the second-tier NBL1 competitors. The knock on him has been his defence and measurement — he’s 188cm, which is similar top as Le’Afa and 2cm taller than Adnam. With Munford on the sidelines, Barker made his first begin, producing a sequence of fairly finishes within the lane on his option to 14 factors. The JackJumpers haven’t obtained loads fallacious of their debut season, however they missed a trick on this Tassie boy. He might be on NBL roster subsequent season.

SCOREBOARD

South East Melbourne Phoenix 87-92 Sydney Kings

Phoenix

Broekhoff: 25 factors, 6 rebounds

Creek: 23 factors, 6 rebounds, 4 assists

Barker: 14 factors

Qi: 5 factors, 10 rebounds

Kings

Cooks: 23 factors, 5 rebounds

Martin: 20 factors, 8 rebounds

Adams: 14 factors, 8 rebounds, 6 assists

Vasiljevic: 14 factors

Crowd: 2133