Kinzinger “would love” for Pence to voluntarily testify to Jan. 6 committee

Representative Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, stated Sunday that he’d prefer to see former Vice President Mike Pence voluntarily communicate with the House choose committee investigating the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.

Kinzinger, who’s a member of the committee, was requested about Pence throughout an interview on CBS‘ Face the Nation.

“Vice President Mike Pence did the right thing in terms of certifying the election. He is a central player in this story. As a Republican, do you want to see him come forward and actually speak to you?” host Margaret Brennan requested the congressman.

“Yes, I would love to see that and I hope he would do so voluntarily. These are decisions, I think, we’re going to end up making from a tactical perspective in the next week or two as we basically pin down what this hearing schedule is going to look like, the content, and as we go into the full narrative of this thing,” he responded.

“I would hope and think that the vice president would want to come in and tell his story because he did do the right thing on that day. If he doesn’t, then we’ll look at the options we have available to us if there’s information we don’t already have,” he added.

Last month, one other member of the committee, Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland stated at an occasion at Georgetown University’s Center on Faith and Justice that Pence’s refusal to get into a Secret Service vehicle through the riot was “chilling.”

According to the e book I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year, which was written by Washington Post reporters Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, Secret Service brokers requested Pence to enter a limousine through the riot.

The intent, some have theorized, was to drive the previous vice chairman away from the constructing, stopping him from certifying the election outcomes, after he had signaled his unwillingness to go in opposition to his duties and hold Trump in energy.

“[Pence] uttered what I think are the six most chilling words of this entire thing I’ve seen so far: ‘I’m not getting in that car,'” Raskin stated. “He knew exactly what this inside coup they had planned for was going to do.”

Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the January 6 committee, additionally stated final week that “in all probability,” the panel would once again invite House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to testify earlier than the committee.

The growth got here after The New York Times reported that McCarthy expressed considerations that some GOP lawmakers might incite violence within the wake of the assault.

Newsweek has reached out to representatives for Pence for remark.