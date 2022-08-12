Kiren Rijiju shares video of Udit Narayan singing Aisa Des Hai Mera at his office. Watch

Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to share an exquisite video of a melodious efficiency by Udit Narayan. The video reveals the veteran singer singing the music Aisa Des Hai Mera from the movie Veer-Zaara. The great video might depart you surprised.

“One Whole Generation grew up with his romantically melodious songs & uniquely magical voice. Udit Narayan ji made a courtesy call,” Rijiju wrote whereas posting the video. The clip opens to point out the singer sitting within the minister’s officer. He is seen singing the music in his magical voice. The music was initially sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Udit Narayan, Gurdas Mann, and Pritha Majumder. The hit quantity featured Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta.

Rijiju, whereas replying to his personal put up, additionally shared just a few photos. “It was nice meeting Udit Narayan Ji. Can’t forget his unforgettable songs like; Papa kehte hai bada naam, Ae mere hum safar, Koi mil gaya, Pehla nasha, Bholi si surat, Phir bhi dil hai Hindustani, Kaho na pyaar hai, Mein nikla gadda leke, Dil ne ye kaha hai dil se …..,” he wrote.

Take a have a look at the posts:

It was good assembly Udit Narayan Ji. Can’t neglect his unforgettable songs like; Papa kehte hai bada naam, Ae mere hum safar, Koi mil gaya, Pehla nasha, Bholi si surat, Phir bhi dil hai Hindustani, Kaho na pyaar hai, Mein nikla gadda leke, Dil ne ye kaha hai dil se ….. pic.twitter.com/Xye02Peur4 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 12, 2022

Since being shared a day in the past, the video has gathered over one lakh views. It has additionally acquired shut to six,100 likes. The video has additionally prompted individuals to put up numerous feedback.

“Sir knowing your love for music, especially old melodies, this live rendition from Udit Narayan ji must have been a wonderful moment…,” commented a Twitter person. “Very sweet voice,” expressed one other. “Some of his songs are like old flames. Just can’t get over them,” wrote a 3rd.